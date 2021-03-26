TriGen Insurance Solutions And Resource Alliance Rebrand As Higginbotham

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriGen Insurance Solutions in Atlanta, GA, and Resource Alliance in Alpharetta, GA have rebranded as Higginbotham, with which the firms merged in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriGen Insurance Solutions in Atlanta, GA, and Resource Alliance in Alpharetta, GA have rebranded as Higginbotham, with which the firms merged in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Higginbotham is the 21 st largest independent insurance and financial services broker in the nation, headquartered in Texas and operates more than 45 offices in 10 states.

TriGen, a commercial property and casualty insurance broker, and Resource Alliance, an outsourced and insourced human resources, payroll administration and employee screening firm also known as Real HR, are mainstays in the multifamily industry, servicing more than 500,000 units combined. The firms also provide insurance and HR services to other business sectors, and uniting with Higginbotham expanded their capabilities to include employee benefits, benefit plan administration, personal insurance and risk management services.

The firms adopted the Higginbotham name to better reflect their broad scope of services and use Higginbotham's credibility in the insurance industry to bring value to their customers. Operating under the Higginbotham name also joins the two firms as one team to build its presence and promote growth in the southeast markets.

"The decision to join Higginbotham was easy," said TriGen President and Managing Director Marty Jones. "The combination of resources brought by TriGen, Resource Alliance and Higginbotham means that we can effectively service our customers with a full suite of programs. Rebranding as Higginbotham, known for its single source solution and market authority, is a positive move for our clients and our team."

Resource Alliance Managing Director Dennis Weyenberg added, "It allowed us to leverage the best programs the insurance industry has to offer for our clients and serve them in even greater ways with our HR services model."

Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid affirmed, "TriGen and Resource Alliance are already operating as a unified team to deliver our full scope of services to clients in the multifamily industry and broader market. Transitioning to the Higginbotham name reinforces that synergy and better aligns them with our overarching value proposition."

About Higginbotham Higginbotham is a single source for insurance and financial services that brokers business and personal insurance, employee benefits, retirement plans, executive benefits and life insurance. It supplements coverage with in-house risk management, benefit plan administration and human resources services. The firm was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with more than 45 offices in 10 states serving domestic and international customers. Higginbotham ranks by revenue as the nation's 21 st largest independent insurance brokerage firm, making it the largest Texas-based broker ( Business Insurance, July 2020). Visit www.higginbotham.net for more information.

