Tridiuum Is Selected By Western Psychological And Counseling Services To Help Large Provider Group To Deliver Top Quality, Data-Driven Care To Behavioral Health Patients

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridiuum , the nation's premier provider of digital behavioral health solutions, today announced that Western Psychological and Counseling Services (Western) has selected the company's comprehensive Tridiuum ONE platform to equip providers with the tools to measure patient progress, identify when there's a need to alter treatment, and pinpoint patients who may be ready to graduate from care.

Western, which has a long commitment to delivering measurement-based care to its patients, is focused on making clients' lives better. In 2016, the organization was designated as an "Achievements in Clinical Excellence" clinic by Optum, which manages behavioral health benefits for United Healthcare and Providence Health Plans. This follows Western's selection for the Lambert Award for three years by PacificCare which is given to provider groups that demonstrate measurable positive outcomes.

"We're excited to partner with Tridiuum to leverage their technology and expertise so that we can continue to measure patient outcomes and improve the ease of documenting those outcomes, regardless of whether care is delivered virtually or in-person," said Daryl Quick, PhD, CEO and President of Western. "This partnership not only reinforces our commitment to measurement-based care but also empowers us to enhance our already strong relationships with health plan partners by proving that we're delivering the best, most cost-effective care for both patients and payers."

Tridiuum's Behavioral Health Index (BHI), a standardized measurement of behavioral health severity, will be employed to serve as the foundation for Western's patient assessments. Tridiuum ONE provides HIPAA-compliant video capabilities to enhance tele-mental health sessions and facilitates measurement-based care, which has strong empirical support for improving patient engagement and outcomes. With the implementation of the new technology, Western will also increase provider satisfaction. Replacing disconnected, disparate systems with a single platform and integrating Tridiuum technology with its electronic medical record will better meet the needs of clinicians, and improve the ease of clinical documentation.

"This partnership once again illustrates that measurement-based care is the must-do, best practice for behavioral health providers as we strive to collaborate across silos and create a data-driven ecosystem that is dedicated to delivering high-quality care and keeping costs down," said Mark Redlus, CEO for Tridiuum. "This new relationship is incredibly meaningful because it is tightly aligned with our approach to building the new, high-performance networks that our industry needs to succeed in 2021 and beyond. Even more importantly, it exemplifies the power of data and technology because it leverages the full power of our purpose-built platform to help Western's patients to live better lives in the short and long-term."

About Tridiuum

Tridiuum, the premier provider of digital behavioral health solutions, is accelerating improved outcomes and reduced costs by reimagining how behavioral healthcare is delivered. The company's flagship platform, Tridiuum ONE, combines nearly 20 years of behavioral health research and clinical expertise with cutting-edge technology to power behavioral health operations and workflows in a way that advances patient outcomes. It is proven to identify behavioral conditions faster, accelerate access to care, engage patients, and deliver vital treatment progress tracking. The scalable technology also integrates seamlessly with most electronic health records and health IT software. Almost 2,000 clinical facilities use the Tridiuum ONE platform, with more than 6,500 behavioral health providers using it to advance treatment for more than 11,000 patients every day. To learn more, visit https://tridiuum.com .

About Western Psychological and Counseling Services

Western Psychological and Counseling Services, PC (Western) was established in 1986 to provide high-quality outpatient mental health, substance use, and employee assistance program services. Western is committed to providing mental health services that promote positive outcomes - and is focused on making client lives better. Western is also dedicated to ensuring prompt appointments and accessibility. The award-winning organization has locations throughout the Portland and Vancouver, Washington Metro areas. Western is contracted with most of the insurance companies and managed care companies to provide services. Additionally, as a State-certified mental health agency in Oregon, Western serves Oregon Health Plan clients.

