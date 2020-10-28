Tridiuum And Vertava Health Partner To Tackle America's Mental Health And Substance Use Crisis By Guiding Patients To The Right Level Of Care With Measurement-Based Tools

PHILADELPHIA and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridiuum , the nation's premier provider of digital behavioral health solutions, and Vertava Health, a leading national behavioral healthcare system for mental health and substance use disorders, today announced a new partnership to implement the end-to-end use of measurement-based care to assess patients before treatment, upon intake, and consistently through the course of treatment. The clinical decision support strategy will not only guide patients to Vertava Health's on-site (inpatient or outpatient treatment) and virtual programs based on their levels of acuity but also will give their care teams increased visibility into the real-world outcomes of their programs.

This partnership is timely and much-needed as the nation continues to struggle with substance use and mental health challenges amid the COVID-19 crisis. A survey from June of this year found that 13 percent of people started or increased substance use as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reports that America is on track to hit an all-time record of fatal drug overdoses in 2020.

Tridiuum's Behavioral Health Index (BHI), a standardized measurement of behavioral health severity, will be employed to serve as the foundation for Vertava Health's patient assessments. BHI is a critical metric for systematically capturing behavioral health data and evaluating it against validated population data so that 'norms' can be defined by patient segments. Vertava Health and Tridiuum will align the BHI with the American Society of Addiction Medicine ( ASAM) criteria and guidance to consistently determine the best level of care for each individual at any time during their journey.

"We're thrilled to partner with Vertava Health to help them to quantify patients' needs upon intake and throughout the course of their treatment," said Mark Redlus, CEO for Tridiuum. "This new relationship is incredibly powerful because it harnesses our companies' collective strengths to ensure that every patient is referred to the right level of care at the right time - and represents a first with its end-to-end use across the full continuum of care that includes outpatient, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient and inpatient or residential services."

In addition to synchronizing the BHI and ASAM criteria to create new standards for placement of patients at the right level of care, this data-driven approach will account for social determinants of health which are critical for providers to consider as they eliminate obstacles to achieving the best outcomes.

"This partnership accelerates our shift to a stronger, evidence-based approach to care and cements our focus on outcomes in the short and long-term," said Matt Morgan, CEO and President of Vertava Health. "Tridiuum's technology provides us with objective data to track and measure the recovery process of our patients and it supports us as we are transforming our company to provide the right care, at the right time, in the right way, so that more people can live out their best future."

About TridiuumTridiuum, the premier provider of digital behavioral health solutions, is accelerating improved outcomes and reduced costs by reimagining how behavioral healthcare is delivered. The company's flagship platform, Tridiuum ONE, combines nearly 20 years of behavioral health research and clinical expertise with cutting-edge technology to power behavioral health operations and workflows in a way that advances patient outcomes. It is proven to identify behavioral conditions faster, accelerate access to care, engage patients, and deliver vital treatment progress tracking. The scalable technology also integrates seamlessly with most electronic health records and health IT software. Almost 2,000 clinical facilities use the Tridiuum ONE platform, with more than 6,500 behavioral health providers using it to advance treatment for more than 11,000 patients every day. To learn more, visit https://tridiuum.com .

About VertavaVertava Health is a leading national behavioral healthcare system for mental health and substance use disorders, providing a full continuum of services based on the individuals' varying needs at different times in their health and recovery journey. We apply evidence-based treatment modalities at every level of care and embed digital health tools to enhance and amplify clinical outcomes. With a growing list of Joint Commission accredited inpatient and outpatient locations across the country, a virtual care platform and a national network of healthcare providers, Vertava Health pioneers care that empowers people so that they can live out their best future. To learn more, visit https://vertavahealth.com/

