Tridius Announces New Location In London

During the past three years, Tridius has rapidly expanded to serve clients around the world

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridius Technologies, a United States-based technology consulting firm, announces a new location opened in London on Oct. 1. The purpose of the expansion is to meet the international business needs of their expanding client base.

Many of Tridius's clients are based in Texas but have a global presence within Europe, Asia, and South America.

"While many of our clients are headquartered in Texas, their geographic presence spans the globe," said Matthew Ramsey, president and CEO of Tridius. "For this reason, we're expanding to reach the United Kingdom and support our clients' business needs in Europe."

Expanding to London allows Tridius to work more intimately with its clients and understand the European business challenges they face daily. This way, Tridius can implement best-practice solutions aligned with in-country operations.

Tridius technology experts specialize in Microsoft cloud solutions emphasizing Azure and Dynamics. From an industry perspective, Tridius specializes in working with mid-market companies focusing on finance, banking, legal, accounting, healthcare, and entertainment. The firm also offers various consulting services, from digital transformation to cloud strategy, application development, and managed services.

"The past three years have proven that Tridius's strategic initiative to serve mid-market businesses and manage their technology needs has been received well beyond our original expectations," Ramsey said. "By combining top-notch strategic consulting and world-class Microsoft engineering talent, Tridius is rapidly evolving into a premier solutions provider."

Located at 7 Pilgrim St. in London, Tridius Technologies looks forward to serving its clients in the United Kingdom.

Tridius Technologies is an information technology consulting firm that blends strategic planning with technology innovation to help mid-market businesses make the digital transformation shift from traditional models to the new economy, driven by innovative technology.

