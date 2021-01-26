Tridius Announces New Location In Costa Rica

During the past three years, Tridius has rapidly expanded to serve clients across the globe.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridius Technologies, a Dallas-based technology consulting firm, opened an office in Costa Rica. Operations at the new location have begun, and local team expansion is in process.

San José was chosen for the firm's new location due to the city's high-level of technological talent and advancement, strong partnerships with the US, and convenient, flexible time zone.

The expansion also allows clients to access nearshore resources to maximize their investments and benefit from premier IT solutions.

"Creating a world-class nearshore development team has always been part of our long-range plans," said Tridius President and CEO, Matthew Ramsey. "By expanding to Costa Rica, our clients can maximize their investment, tap into best-in-class resources, and execute projects in parallel time zones."

Tridius technology experts specialize in developing software in the Microsoft Stack.

From an industry perspective, Tridius professionals work with mid-market companies, focusing on finance, banking, legal, accounting, healthcare, and entertainment. The firm also offers various consulting services: digital transformation, cloud strategy, application development, and managed services.

Along with consulting clients on best practices in traditional managed services, the San José team will also specialize in developing word-class applications.

The San José Tridius team is expected to grow to 15 to 20 full-time employees by the end of 2021. Team members will be bilingual, and a local leader will educate the team to integrate them into the Tridius culture successfully.

Located in the Mata Redonda district on the 11th floor of the Sabana Business Center in San José, Tridius Technologies looks forward to serving its new market through this exciting expansion.

Tridius Technologies is an information technology consulting firm that blends strategic planning with technology innovation to help mid-market businesses make the digital transformation shift from traditional models to the new economy, driven by innovative technology.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tridius-announces-new-location-in-costa-rica-301215450.html

SOURCE Tridius Technologies