Tridius Announces A Growing Partnership

During the past three years, Tridius has rapidly expanded to serve clients across Texas and beyond

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridius Technologies, a Dallas-based technology consulting firm, acquired Rise IT Group on Jan. 1, a managed services and consulting company also located in Dallas. Tridius and Rise specialize in Microsoft Technology, such as Azure deployments, migrations, and Office 365 conversions.

Bringing the two organizations together will allow Tridius and Rise to expand their premier Microsoft Consulting services across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"By joining forces with Tridius, Rise IT Group has aligned itself with one of the premier Microsoft consulting firms in Dallas, which will greatly benefit our employees, clients, and the community," said President and CEO Ben Cronin, Rise IT Group.

By understanding a wide range of business operations, the partnership brings innovative IT strategies to customers, offering the perfect balance of business technology and consulting services.

Combining teams will bring valuable expertise and growth, allowing for career expansion for employees and premier consulting services for clients.

"Rise IT Group has an exceptional reputation in Dallas for delivering high-quality Microsoft solutions that solve significant business challenges," said President and CEO Matthew Ramsey, Tridius Technologies. "Ben and his team of consultants will expand the breadth and depth of our technology offerings and will integrate seamlessly into the Tridius culture."

Located at 417 Oak Bend Drive Suite 290 in Dallas, Tridius Technologies looks forward to serving its new market through this exciting partnership.

Tridius Technologies is an information technology consulting firm that blends strategic planning with technology innovation to help mid-market businesses make the digital transformation shift from traditional models to the new economy, driven by innovative technology.

