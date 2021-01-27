Trident Water Fulfills First Order With U.S. Department Of Defense

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Water Company, a subsidiary of Breunich Holdings, Inc, announced today that it has fulfilled the largest order of Atmospheric Water Generators for the U.S. Department of Defense, in partnership with Russkap Holdings, LLC and ADS, Inc. Russkap is negotiating several related recurring contracts with the DOD for numerous applications with Trident Water as the manufacturing partner. This contract consisted of the HS Maxim 200 machine that makes up to 200 gallons per day.

Trident's Atmospheric Water Generators are made in the USA and fulfill a growing need for U.S. military operations. Trident's machines feature a patented ozone purification system. Ozone is the preferred method of water treatment by The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Trident currently offers three different models that can make up to 12 gallons, 100 gallons, or 200 gallons of pure drinking water per day.

"Our recent acquisition of Trident Water could not be working out any better," said Greg Breunich, CEO of Breunich Holdings. "This successful delivery has opened a number of doors for us in the DOD and we hope to fully capitalize on the many new opportunities available to us. With our planned merger into Altitude International Holdings ("ALTD"), we are already seeing several synergistic possibilities for ALTD's altitude systems to be used in conjunction with our water operations within the DOD. I want to thank our great partners at Russkap and ADS for their faith and hard work and look forward to working closely with them into our future."

The Trident Water Company, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Breunich Holding, Inc. which recently signed a Letter of intent to merge with Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ALTD). Greg Breunich is CEO of both Breunich Holdings and ALTD.

