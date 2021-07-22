TricorBraun Acquires SGB Packaging Group

ST. LOUIS, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has acquired New Jersey-based SGB Packaging Group, Inc., strengthening the company's presence in the fast-growing cosmetics, skin care, fragrance, and personal care industries. Additionally, the acquisition further expands TricorBraun's robust global supplier network.

Serving customers for 25 years, SGB Packaging is a full-service packaging provider for the cosmetics, skin care, fragrance, and personal care industries, specializing in prestige and masstige segments. It also serves the makeup and hair care industries.

"Our acquisition of SGB Packaging strengthens our presence in growing industries, while serving customers with new products, and expanding our vast global supplier network," said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. " Shoshana Gibli and her team have built an impressive business known for its outstanding customer service, industry expertise, and diverse product offerings, and we are excited to welcome them to the TricorBraun family."

SGB Packaging expands TricorBraun's global supplier network with innovative European and other international supplier partnerships focused on prestige categories where SGB Packaging is the sole North American representative.

All team members, including founder and President Shoshana Gibli, and senior leaders Lauren Gibli and Julie Gibli, will remain with TricorBraun. The team will continue to work out of the company's existing location in Hackensack, NJ. Effective with the acquisition, SGB Packaging will operate as SGB Packaging, a TricorBraun company.

"SGB Packaging has been a mainstay in cosmetics, fragrance, personal care, and skin care packaging for a quarter of a century," said Shoshana Gibli, founder and president, SGB Packaging. "We are excited to explore new growth opportunities with TricorBraun, and we are thrilled to offer expanded services to customers—including TricorBraun's custom design capabilities―helping to cement our business as a packaging one-stop shop."

TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for more than 25 packaging companies across North America. SGB Packaging marks TricorBraun's eleventh acquisition in the last three years.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About SGB PackagingSGB Packaging is the North American Sales Representative for European and select international suppliers. The company is differentiated by its outstanding service and product offering which is unique and complimentary. SGB's packaging portfolio includes: Droppers, Glass and Plastic Cosmetic Bottles, Glass and Plastic Jars, Fragrance Glass, Wood, Bakelite, Mascara Brushes, Cosmetic Packaging, Fragrance Caps, Pumps & Accessories, Sampling/Blister on Card, and Secondary Packaging.

About TricorBraunFounded in 1902, TricorBraun is North America's largest distributor of primary packaging. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic and glass containers, closures, dispensers, tubes and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. As a leading purchaser of packaging in the world, we leverage our global supply chain expertise, expansive and sustainable footprint, and unmatched purchasing power and scale to identify the very best sourcing partners and provide cost-effective solutions for our customers. TricorBraun operates from more than 50 locations globally. Visit tricorbraun.com.

