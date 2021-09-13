Trickle Up Names Nathalie Laidler-Kylander As New President

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trickle Up, an international nonprofit supporting people in extreme poverty to advance their economic and social well-being, has named Nathalie Laidler-Kylander as its new President, effective Oct. 19. Laidler-Kylander will succeed Bill Abrams, who is retiring after 16 years.

"Nathalie is the right leader for these times of profound global change," said Penny Foley, chair of Trickle Up's Board of Directors. "Her extensive experience in international development will help us meet the challenges of the future, both for our program participants and our organization. She is committed to the mission that has been our North Star since 1979 — helping women and their families escape extreme poverty, vulnerability and marginalization."

Laidler-Kylander brings to Trickle Up 18 years' experience in the international development sector in an impressive array of roles. Since 2015, she has been a managing director at Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation, where she advised and served on boards of 18 emerging, innovative nonprofits in countries including India, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Peru and the US. From 2007-2016, Laidler-Kylander was a lecturer at the Fletcher School at Tufts University and the Kennedy School at Harvard University on nonprofit management and leadership. Through her research, teaching and consulting, she is recognized as a leading expert on nonprofit brand management. Her work has been published in the Stanford Social Innovation Review and the Harvard Business Review, and she is the co-author of "The Brand IDEA: Managing Nonprofit Brands with Integrity, Democracy, and Affinity."

Earlier in her career, Laidler-Kylander held positions with the United Nations Development Program in Senegal and Doctors Without Borders in Armenia, as well as management roles in the medical field. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Imperial College at London University, a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a doctorate from the Fletcher School at Tufts University.

"No work could be more meaningful to me than supporting women in forging pathways out of extreme poverty — the heart of Trickle Up's mission," said Laidler-Kylander. "We have an opportunity today to tap into a changing funding landscape to build the resources we need to scale our impact and create an even more global organization. Together, we can build upon the legacy of Trickle Up's 42 years of experience and success in serving the underserved and continue to bring breakthrough opportunities to the world's poorest and most vulnerable people."

Laidler-Kylander steps into the role as Abrams retires from his 16-year tenure leading Trickle Up. Under his leadership, the organization grew in size and reach, becoming a truly global organization with teams in Central America, South Asia, Africa and the U.S. Trickle Up has also successfully scaled its impact through partnerships with governments and international agencies — including the National Rural Livelihoods Mission in India, national governments in West Africa, the World Bank, municipalities in Guatemala and the Office for the UN High Commissioner on Refugees, as well as with such major funders as the Ford Foundation, MetLife Foundation, the U.S. Agency for International Development and the U.S. State Department. Through his board and advisory roles at InterAction and the World Bank Partnership for Economic Inclusion, Abrams also has contributed to the wider international development sector.

"Throughout his 16 years with us, Bill has been a transformative leader, guiding Trickle Up to levels of unprecedented scale and impact," said Foley. "Thanks to his tireless leadership and the commitment of our global team, the Trickle Up that Nathalie will join is well-positioned to face the challenges of rising numbers of people in extreme poverty, climate change's impacts on the poorest families and places, the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, and new approaches for effective international development."

Trickle Up is a global nonprofit supporting people in extreme poverty and vulnerability to advance their economic and social well-being. In partnership with local, national and international organizations, we go to the hardest-to-reach places in the world to reach underserved and marginalized communities with breakthrough opportunities. Together, we equip women with the tools and support they need to forge sustainable pathways out of extreme poverty for themselves and their families. www.trickleup.org

