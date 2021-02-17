Tribune Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Tribune Publishing Company Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - TPCO

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection...

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO) - Get Report and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Tribune to affiliates of Alden Global Capital ("Alden").

Under the terms of the agreement, Alden will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Tribune common stock not currently owned by Alden for $17.25 per share in cash. On behalf of Tribune shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Tribune shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

