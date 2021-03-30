Tribe Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Joseph Nakhla, Chief Executive Officer, Tribe Property Technologies Inc. ("Tribe" or the "Company") (TSXV: TRBE), and his team joined Tim Babcock, Vice President, TSX Venture Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention and improves the community experience through communication, information, education and protection. Visit tribetech.com to learn more.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange