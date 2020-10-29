Trialcard's Mango Health Announces New Interoperable Technology Platform

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialCard Incorporated today announced the launch of version 2.0 of Mango Health, its innovative mobile technology platform. This latest version provides third-party health service providers with turnkey access to Mango's robust suite of patient support modules.

The consumerization of healthcare and increased pressure to deliver consumer-centric care will continue to challenge the impact and effectiveness of traditional branded biopharmaceutical manufacturer-sponsored patient support models. Newer and more integrated support models will seamlessly connect branded patient support into consumer's daily lives.

Mango Health, acquired by TrialCard in September 2019, is the first and only mobile medication and condition management platform that combines branded patient support services with best-in-class digital health and wellness destinations, allowing biopharmaceutical manufacturers to deliver highly personalized, evidence-based and curated healthcare experiences for improved access and adherence. It engages and empowers consumers across their entire journey—from initial prescription to daily management and adherence—all on their mobile device. Mango Health makes it easy to track and manage daily health and medications in one place while gaining on-demand access and visibility into financial, clinical, and educational assistance. This latest version of the Mango platform will be part of a fully integrated patient support program (PSP) for the upcoming launch of a novel oral oncolytic.

"While traditional PSPs often leave patients in the dark and confused about what lies ahead, Mango provides visibility into 'behind the scenes' activities like tracking coverage determination, medication shipments, and up-to-date co-pay benefit usage," said Scott Dulitz, TrialCard's Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Corporate Development. "This personal connection between the patient and the program establishes a foundation of trust from the very beginning."

"The decision to invest in Mango's interoperable platform allows TrialCard to deliver integrated PSPs that more closely align with our clients' needs. Where other providers have chosen to limit access to their platform, we believe that an open services agnostic approach is a win for both biopharma manufacturers and consumers," said Dulitz.

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated provides patient affordability, medication access and adherence, patient support, and clinical trial services on behalf of pharmaceutical manufacturers. Founded in 2000, TrialCard has connected over 30 million patients with nearly $12 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit www.trialcard.com.

About Mango Health, a TrialCard Company

Founded in 2011, Mango Health is the leading digital medication management platform. For patients, the platform provides a critical daily support tool to help them manage medications, stay on track, and have fun in the process. For manufacturers, the platform supports patients at each step of their journey, from initial prescription to first dose to ongoing daily assistance. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit https://www.mangohealth.com .

