TrialCard Named #2 Fastest Growing Privately Held Company In The Triangle

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialCard Incorporated, an industry leader in access, affordability, adherence, and engagement solutions for patients and healthcare providers, was recognized today as the second fastest growing company in the Triangle Business Journal's Fast 50.

The Fast 50 winners were selected and ranked based on a formula that considers revenue growth and profitability in the preceding three years. This is the tenth time in its twenty-year history that TrialCard has been named a Fast 50 winner, having also been recognized in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

"We are pleased to be recognized again as one of the Triangle's fastest growing private companies," said Mark Bouck, TrialCard's President and CEO. "Our aggressive M&A strategy, together with business from new clients and an increase in business with our existing clients, has fueled much of our recent growth. By remaining true to our mission and putting the patient at the center of everything we do, TrialCard is well positioned for continued success."

Today's news comes on the heels of other recent achievements for TrialCard. In October, TrialCard completed its fifth acquisition in the past two years with the purchase of Canary Insights, a healthcare information management company that provides its clients with a comprehensive subscription service for identifying and tracking changes to health plan policy and coverage information. In August, TrialCard was named the prime contractor for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) "Ready, Set, PrEP" program, which provides pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medications at no cost to individuals who lack prescription drug coverage. When taken prior to an exposure, PrEP medications are a safe and effective way to prevent HIV.

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated provides patient affordability, medication access and adherence, patient support, and clinical trial services on behalf of biopharmaceutical manufacturers. Founded in 2000, TrialCard has connected over 33 million patients with nearly $15 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit www.trialcard.com.

