Trial Attorney Chris Simmons Honored As Trailblazer Among Plaintiffs' Lawyers

DALLAS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer Chris Simmons, co-founder of Lyons & Simmons, LLP, is among a select group recognized by the National Law Journal as "Plaintiffs' Lawyers Trailblazers," attorneys who are "born leaders."

One of only 52 attorneys nationwide honored, Simmons was chosen based not only on his litigation success, but also for his role as an agent of change.

"Even before becoming a lawyer, I always found myself empathizing and sympathizing with the plight of people who had suffered wrongly. I wanted to fight for them. I wanted to effect something positive for people who have suffered. It's in my DNA," he told the NLJ about what drives his practice.

"I am an ally to those who have been wronged and will stand up for them, pursue justice for them, and hold wrongdoers accountable to prevent other people from suffering the same injustice. That's the creed I live by," he said.

That focus also helped propel Lyons & Simmons' recognition in 2020 as the top personal injury law firm in Dallas by readers of Texas Lawyer magazine.

Simmons' reputation as a go-to trial lawyer in cases involving life-altering personal injuries, wrongful death, and "bet-the-company" business disputes has earned him recognition from Best Lawyers in America , Lawdragon 500, Texas Super Lawyers , D Magazine, and Texas Lawyer.

