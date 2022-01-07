Triad Securities Corp. And Argus Research Publish Q4 2021 IPO, Secondary Market Summary And Outlook

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Securities Corp., a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm, today announced the issuance of its Q4 2021 Quarterly Snapshot on U.S. IPOs and secondary offerings (See report here .) Published in conjunction with Argus Research, the report provides ECM (equity capital market) trends along with data on upcoming deals including the Top 20 Promising Potential IPO Candidates and the Top 20 intriguing venture-backed private companies, including Unicorns.

By the numbers, 98 operating companies raised funds through IPOs in 4Q21, compared with 77 in 4Q20 and 104 in 3Q21. Including SPACs, approximately 264 entities raised funds.

Investor demand was strong for IPOs, and initial investors often were rewarded. Large investment banks continue to dominate the landscape. BofA Securities led the way, with 30 deals, followed by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, with 29 each, and JP Morgan with 26. The average performance for the larger underwriters was between 10%-12%.

