Tri-State DSO Dental365 Taps Dental AI Pioneer Pearl For AI-Powered Clinical Care Optimization

Pearl's Practice Intelligence, which applies AI to evaluate the clinical performance of dental practices, will be integrated across all 61 Dental365 locations.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl , the leader in dental AI and computer vision solutions for efficiency, accuracy, transparency and patient care, today announced a partnership with Dental365 , the tri-state market's preeminent branded retail dental provider.

Since its launch six years ago, Dental365 has established itself among the dental industry's earliest adopters of advanced dental technologies and materials. The company, which is expanding rapidly, has applied the industry's state of the art technology to bring greater access to high-quality, affordable and convenient dental services to patients at 61 locations across New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey. It has tapped Pearl to help support that effort with group-wide integration of Pearl's clinical performance management AI solution, Practice Intelligence.

Merging evidence in patient radiographs detected by Pearl's AI diagnostic engine with the treatment data from a practice management system (PMS), Practice Intelligence offers dental practices an array of data-backed clinical insights. DSO clinicians, managers, and office personnel can apply those insights to inform treatment, training, staffing and procurement decisions that enable practices to ensure consistent optimal patient health outcomes.

"For some time now, digital technologies have been the prime catalyst for advances in dental care, and Pearl's technology is among the most impressive we've encountered yet," said Dr. Scott Asnis , CEO of Dental365. "Incorporating their AI into our offices bring us closer to establishing a Dental365 signature standard of care, where patients coming into one of our offices know not only that they'll receive the highest quality care possible, but also that they'll receive that level of care regardless of which location they visit or what doctor is treating them."

Because it assesses clinical performance at both the individual patient and patient-population level, Practice Intelligence gives dental practices an unprecedented ability to identify isolated details, like the periodontal condition of a specific patient, and larger trends, like consistency of care across patients, practitioners and offices.

Pearl's founder and CEO, Ophir Tanz , says that while Practice Intelligence operates invisibly in the background, patients returning to Dental365 offices will feel its immense impact .

"Practice Intelligence delivers significant and immediate clinical and financial benefits to practices of any size and technical capacity," explained Tanz. "In the hands of a group as technologically progressive as Dental365, it is profoundly transformative. We welcome the opportunity to help them apply our AI insights to optimize the Dental365 patient experience."

About PearlPearl is shaping the future of dental care by delivering AI and computer vision solutions that advance efficiency, accuracy, transparency and patient care. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit http://www.hellopearl.com.

About Dental365Dental365 is a full-service family dental practice with locations throughout New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. Their goal is to service communities with the latest technology in oral healthcare and wellness. Dental365 accepts walk-ins with little or no waiting time for adults and children and they offer everything from emergency extractions to routine exams, including cosmetic restorations, implants, and Invisalign®, all in state-of-the-art, beautiful environments where patient comfort and safety are a top priority. In addition, Dental365 is committed to providing dentists with the ongoing education and tools needed to provide the best patient care through Dental365 University, a unique concept built exclusively for Dental365 doctors. For more information about Dental365 or to learn more about their partnership with Pearl, call 1-844-365-DENTAL or visit GoDental365.com.

Media Contacts

PEARL Mariah BorthwickHermesPR 347-764-7819 pearl@hermesprgroup.com

Dental365 Susan SnyderDental365 - CMO631-318-3577 x1003 ssnyder@godental365.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tri-state-dso-dental365-taps-dental-ai-pioneer-pearl-for-ai-powered-clinical-care-optimization-301284573.html

SOURCE Pearl