Tri-Continental Corporation Announcements Regarding 91st Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

The Board of Directors (the Board) of Tri-Continental Corporation (the Corporation) (NYSE: TY) today announced that the Corporation's 91 st Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually on June 11, 2021 (the Meeting). The close of business on April 20, 2021 has been fixed by the Corporation's Board as the record date for the determination of Stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof.

At the Meeting, Stockholders will be asked to elect two directors, Ms. Sandra Yeager and Mr. Christopher O. Petersen, to the Board, each to hold office until the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and to re-elect three other directors, Mses. Kathleen Blatz and Pamela G. Carlton and Mr. George S. Batejan, to the Board, each to hold office until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and all until their successors are elected and qualify; to consider the ratification of the Board's selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Corporation's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2021 fiscal year; and to consider such other matters as may properly come before the Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. This and other information relating to the Meeting, including additional details of the Meeting time and how to access the Meeting, will be described in a notice of meeting and proxy statement that the Corporation intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

