TRG Welcomes Sales & Business Development Leader Sylvain Parent

WESTLAKE, Ohio, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG, the global managed solutions provider focused on enterprise mobility, point of sale and payments, is pleased to welcome sales and business development leader Sylvain Parent as Vice President of Sales, Canada.

Sylvain brings nearly 30 years of experience leading sales management and revenue generation efforts within the AIDC technology space. Prior to TRG, Sylvain served in business development roles for several innovative companies, from tech start-ups to enterprise-level entities including TRG partners such as Apex Supply Chain Technologies and Zebra Technologies. In his new role with TRG, Sylvain is responsible for expanding TRG's presence within the Canadian marketplace, focusing primarily on Enterprise Asset Intelligence.

As the most comprehensive global managed solutions provider, TRG offers lifecycle management services that reach from the warehouse to the register—providing a cradle-to-grave, one-stop-shop solution for any enterprise mobility, point of sale or payment processing need.

"The breadth of TRG's service and solution offering is one to reckon with," said Parent. " Canada offers a huge opportunity for growth, and I look forward to strengthening our presence within the marketplace."

"We are thrilled to welcome Sylvain to the team," said Sean Kennedy, TRG President. "He has a proven track record of success, and his strategic expertise will enable us to grow and further differentiate TRG from other suppliers within the Canadian market."

With facilities across the United States, Canada and Europe, TRG provides a one-stop-shop solution agnostic across vendor, lifecycle stage and service. With more than 10 million devices under management, TRG has developed a proven track record with 5,000+ customers across all industries and applications.

About TRGTRG is a global managed solutions provider focused on enterprise mobility, point of sale and payments. With facilities across the United States, Canada and Europe, we provide the most comprehensive suite of lifecycle management services - from warehouse to boardroom and deployment to retirement. Our mission is to Make Technology Simple, helping customers accelerate projects, drive application success, improve employee & customer experience and maximize ROI. We're relentless in our drive to find innovative, effective ways to enhance customer operations and challenge conventional thinking along the way. Learn more about why The Difference is Us at www.trgsolutions.com.

