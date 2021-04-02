TRG Welcomes Payments Industry Veteran Liz Everett

WESTLAKE, Ohio, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG, the global managed solutions provider focused on enterprise mobility, point of sale and payments, is pleased to welcome payments industry veteran Liz Everett as a Director of Payment Solutions.

Liz brings nearly 20 years of experience in payments technology, having previously served as General Manager for the Phoenix Group, an Ingram Micro company, and TSYS. In her role with TRG, Liz is responsible for expanding the reach of the company's payment solutions, partnering with other resellers and ISVs (independent software vendors) to complement their existing service portfolio with white labeled solutions.

Leveraging an in-house, PCI-compliant key injection facility (KIF), TRG's lifecycle management services reach from the warehouse to the register - providing a cradle-to-grave, one-stop-shop solution for any enterprise mobility, point of sale or payment processing need. As a certified ESO (Encryption Service Organization) and PIN 3.0 compliant TPA (Third Party Agent) on the Visa Global Registry, TRG is sponsored by Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

"I've known TRG for several years and have been really impressed with their continued growth and overall vision," said Everett. "TRG holds a truly unique position in the market, and I'm excited to help share that story across the broader payments landscape."

"We're thrilled to add Liz to the team," said Adam Jatich, TRG's Director of Retail and Hospitality Solutions. "We've experienced significant growth since launching the KIF in 2018, but her connections will be invaluable as we expand our capabilities and overall reach."

With facilities across the United States, Canada and Europe, TRG provides a one-stop-shop solution agnostic across vendor, lifecycle stage and service. With more than 10 million devices under management, TRG has developed a proven track record with 5,000+ customers across all industries and applications.

To learn more about TRG and their full range of lifecycle management services, visit www.trgsolutions.com.

About TRG

