TRG Welcomes IT Services Leader Jon Schmidt

WESTLAKE, Ohio, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG, the global managed solutions provider focused on enterprise mobility, point of sale and payments, is pleased to welcome IT services leader Jon Schmidt as Director of Channel Sales.

WESTLAKE, Ohio, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG, the global managed solutions provider focused on enterprise mobility, point of sale and payments, is pleased to welcome IT services leader Jon Schmidt as Director of Channel Sales.

Jon brings nearly 30 years of experience in on-site IT and repair services management, having previously served as Vice President of Business Development at Logical Maintenance Solutions (LMS), a national IT services company. In his new role with TRG, Jon is responsible for developing TRG's channel and reseller program. His expertise will add value to TRG's depot, project management, deployment and new/used equipment programs, among others.

As the most comprehensive global managed solutions provider, TRG offers lifecycle management services that reach from the warehouse to the register—providing a cradle-to-grave, one-stop-shop solution for any enterprise mobility, point of sale or payment processing need.

"I have partnered with TRG for more than 15 years and have been impressed with their breadth of services and steadfast growth," said Schmidt. "TRG has a clear vision for its future, and I look forward to working with the team to bring that vision to life and drive growth in key areas."

"We are excited to add Jon to the team," said Sean Kennedy, TRG President. "Jon has been a valued partner for many years, and his expertise will enable us to further strengthen and expand our services and partnerships throughout the industry."

With facilities across the United States, Canada and Europe, TRG provides a one-stop-shop solution agnostic across vendor, lifecycle stage and service. With more than 10 million devices under management, TRG has developed a proven track record with 5,000+ customers across all industries and applications.

To learn more about TRG and their full range of lifecycle management services, visit www.trgsolutions.com.

About TRGTRG is a global managed solutions provider focused on enterprise mobility, point of sale and payments. With facilities across the United States, Canada and Europe, we provide the most comprehensive suite of lifecycle management services - from warehouse to boardroom and deployment to retirement. Our mission is to Make Technology Simple, helping customers accelerate projects, drive application success, improve employee & customer experience and maximize ROI. We're relentless in our drive to find innovative, effective ways to enhance customer operations and challenge conventional thinking along the way. Learn more about why The Difference is Us at www.trgsolutions.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trg-welcomes-it-services-leader-jon-schmidt-301280582.html

SOURCE TRG