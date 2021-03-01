TRG Off To A Quick Start In 2021

WESTLAKE, Ohio, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG, the global managed solutions provider focused on enterprise mobility, point of sale and payments, has been honored in three national awards programs in the first two months of the year: In January, TRG...

WESTLAKE, Ohio, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG, the global managed solutions provider focused on enterprise mobility, point of sale and payments, has been honored in three national awards programs in the first two months of the year:

In January, TRG was recognized by CIO Review as one of 2020's Most Promising Enterprise Mobility Solution Providers. An article - titled "TRG: Redefining the Future of Managed Mobility Services" - was featured as the publication's cover story.

In February, TRG was named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services.

Later that same month, TRG was named Honeywell's 2021 PPR (Productivity Products) Partner of the Year. The award honors partners who showcase strong year-over-year growth, deliver exceptional overall revenue performance and work in alignment with Honeywell's Vision and Behaviors. Achieving triple digit growth with Honeywell in 2020, TRG has been a Platinum Elite Honeywell partner since 2018.

The recognition comes amidst several other recent developments within the company's operations, service offerings and overall capabilities. In September 2020, TRG announced it had successfully completed its PCI SSC (Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council) PIN 3.0 audit through VISA's PIN security program and received TPA (Third Party Agent) sponsorship by Wells Fargo and Bank of America. In December 2020, the company announced a new 60,000 square foot Enterprise Mobility Center (EMC), Technology Lifecycle Management (TLM) platform and transition to a new brand identity of simply "TRG."

"We're grateful for the acknowledgments," said Sean Kennedy, TRG President. "Our mission is to Make Technology Simple for our customers, so it's been critical for us to stay ahead of the market. We've completely transformed our business over the last several years, and we'll continue to evolve to best support the changing technology landscape. Regardless of the external forces and dynamics around us, we remain focused on growth and innovation - in our team, operations and service offerings."

With facilities across the United States, Canada and Europe, TRG provides the industry's most comprehensive suite of lifecycle management services for any enterprise mobility, point of sale or payment need - offering a one-stop-shop solution agnostic across vendor, lifecycle stage and service. With more than 10 million devices under management, TRG has developed a proven track record with 5,000+ customers across all industries and applications.

To learn more about TRG and their full range of lifecycle management services, visit www.trgsolutions.com.

About TRGTRG is a global managed solutions provider focused on enterprise mobility, point of sale and payments. With facilities across the United States, Canada and Europe, we provide the most comprehensive suite of lifecycle management services - from warehouse to boardroom and deployment to retirement. Our mission is to Make Technology Simple, helping customers accelerate projects, drive application success, improve employee & customer experience and maximize ROI. We're relentless in our drive to find innovative, effective ways to enhance customer operations and challenge conventional thinking along the way. Learn more about why The Difference is Us at www.trgsolutions.com.

