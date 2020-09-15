Trex Company's 2-For-1 Stock Split Becomes Effective Today

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world's number-one brand of composite decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, and a leading national provider of custom-engineered commercial railing systems,...

Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) - Get Report, the world's number-one brand of composite decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, and a leading national provider of custom-engineered commercial railing systems, announced that its common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis today. On August 3, 2020, the Company announced Board approval for a 2-for-1 stock split. The additional shares were distributed yesterday in the form of a 100% stock dividend to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2020.

The split will not alter a shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company nor the total value of all shares of the Company.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world's largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing and staging systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com.

