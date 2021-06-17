Tresca Design Receives Additional Investment From The Prentice Family Foundation To Support Its Expansion In Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tresca Design, a world-class engineering firm based in Buffalo, New York, announced today that it has received an additional investment from The Prentice Family Foundation. This funding, together with the Foundation's investments in 2020, will provide Tresca financial backing as it continues to grow, create jobs and make a significant economic impact on the Western New York region.

In 2020, 70% of Tresca Design's revenue was invested back into Western New York through payroll and the use of local vendors. With this recent funding from The Prentice Family Foundation, Tresca Design plans to invest in its current team to support further growth opportunities, hire new talent in engineering, marketing and sales, and hire local consultants for sales and operations projects. Over the next ten years, Tresca Design expects to contribute $15 million to the local economy and hire upwards of 40 local workers.

"I am excited to have a community-focused investor like The Prentice Family Foundation back us as we continue to grow our company," said Dan Buckmaster, President and Founder of Tresca Design. "The Foundation has contributed so much to both myself and the Western New York region, and I am proud to represent Tresca as part of its portfolio."

The Prentice Family Foundation 's goal is to promote the economic development of the Western New York area. It does this by combining its support through the Western New York Prosperity Fellowship Program at the State University of New York at Buffalo (UB) and Canisius College for college and graduate students who demonstrate an entrepreneurial drive with its investments in businesses located in the region. Dan Buckmaster was selected as a Western New Prosperity Fellowship recipient while pursuing his degrees from UB from 2016 through 2019.

"The Prentice Family Foundation appreciates the opportunity to support Dan and startups like Tresca Design that are committed to making an economic impact in Western New York. Dan is an excellent example of what we aim to achieve with the Fellowship Program by supporting the next generation of leaders who will start their own company and create jobs in our region", said James J. Tanous, Executive Director of the Foundation.

Tresca Design will support The Prentice Family Foundation's Western New York Prosperity Fellowship Program by hosting a student for a paid internship each summer and plans to sponsor a Fellowship recipient in the future.

About Tresca Group, Inc.

Tresca is an engineering design, prototyping, and supply chain management consulting firm located in the historic Tri-Main Center in Buffalo, NY. Tresca prides itself on making outsourced engineering easy. Tresca works with clients in a variety of industries, ranging in size from student entrepreneurs through Fortune 100 companies.

