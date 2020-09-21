Trent Kruse Named Senior Vice President Of Investor Relations And Treasury At Rite Aid

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) has announced the appointment of Trent Kruse as senior vice president of investor relations and treasury as the business continues to chart a course toward a thriving future.

Rite Aid (RAD) - Get Report has announced the appointment of Trent Kruse as senior vice president of investor relations and treasury as the business continues to chart a course toward a thriving future. Rite Aid has appointed a number of senior leaders in recent months to align key personnel with the company's RxEvolution strategy, which puts the pharmacist at the center of a holistic approach to healthcare and builds a dominant mid-market pharmacy benefit management company.

In the newly created role, Kruse will lead the company's investor relations and treasury efforts, including strategic engagement with the investor community and analysts around the company's revitalization efforts. He will also oversee the enhancement of environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies at Rite Aid.

"It is great to welcome Trent to Rite Aid's senior leadership team as we continue driving our strategy forward," said Matthew Schroeder, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Rite Aid. "Trent's excellent relationships with the finance and investment communities, and in-depth experience managing investor communications and capital markets activity, will play an essential role in realizing Rite Aid's vision for the future."

"This is an exciting time to be joining the Rite Aid leadership team," Kruse said. "The RxEvolution transformation is well underway, and I am eager to contribute to helping the team deliver their vision."

Kruse joins Rite Aid from Scientific Games, a leader in the gaming and lottery industry, where he served as senior vice president of investor relations. Before that, he spent nearly 15 years with JCPenney, and was promoted into several roles of increasing responsibility across financial planning and analysis, investor relations, communications and treasury. He ultimately served as senior vice president of treasury, investor relations and credit. Kruse holds a BS in economics from Texas A&M University and an MS in finance from the University of Arizona.

For more information about Rite Aid's RxEvolution, www.riteaid.com/rxevolution.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 18 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

