Trends To Watch In Wealth Management For 2021- Personalization Will Be Key For Investor Loyalty

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Trends to Watch in Wealth Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pandemic has reshaped business on so many levels, and wealth management is no different. Robo-advice; industry consolidation; greater concern for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles; and a shift towards greater use of technology in the personalization of wealth management were all important trends before COVID-19. In many cases, the pandemic has served to accentuate such factors. This report identifies the key trends that will impact the wealth management industry in 2021.This report informs wealth managers and their strategy teams of the key developments emerging across the industry and how best to respond to these changes. It examines key areas such as regulation, HNW asset allocation strategies, customer targeting, and cybersecurity, with analysis supported by findings from our propriety surveys of wealth managers and investors. Scope

Only weakly impacted by the crisis, mass affluent wealth will attract more competition for key private wealth brands.

Investor loyalty and retention is down, with many wealth managers concerned about churn.

There has been a major buildup of cash and near-cash assets under management (AUM) in HNW portfolios.

Industry consolidation will occur at all levels of the industry as gaining economies of scale becomes more important in a sluggish recovery market.

The big boost to non-resident assets will be driven by investors from markets hard hit by the pandemic, such as the US, Brazil , and the UK.

Key report benefits:

Understand the key trends impacting the wealth management industry in 2021 and how to respond.

Discover the effects of COVID-19 on the offshore industry and how to benefit from new trends.

Understand the best approach to client portfolio strategies given current market conditions.

Learn about risks resulting from the industry's growing dependence on technology and how to hedge against cyber threats.

Stay ahead of your competitors by reaching out to new emerging client demographics that offer huge revenue growth potential.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary1.1 Market overview1.2 Key findings1.3 Critical success factors 2. Major Private Wealth Brands will Increasingly Target Mass Affluent Individuals2.1 Mass affluent AUM will surpass $77tn globally in 20242.2 Asia Pacific remains bullish on the mass affluent opportunity 3. Personalization will be Key for Investor Loyalty3.1 2021 calls for a focus on new investors who flooded the market to capitalize on heightened volatility3.2 Embracing emerging technology will be helpful in reaching personalization goals 4. ESG Products are Becoming Mainstream, but Rapid Growth Comes with Pitfalls4.1 Global ESG assets almost doubled over the past four years. 5. Asset Allocation Trends5.1 Diversification and risk aversion are major themes.5.2 Offshore wealth is set for a banner year in 2021 6. Major Industry Consolidation is in the Offing6.1 The slowdown in wealth management-related M&A is set to reverse Companies Mentioned

UBS

HSBC

Charles Schwab

Morgan Stanley

Goldman Sachs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s1eicf

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trends-to-watch-in-wealth-management-for-2021--personalization-will-be-key-for-investor-loyalty-301245702.html

SOURCE Research and Markets