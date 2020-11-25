Trending Today On FOX Business Features Innovations In Music And Sound At The NAMM Show

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In this exciting episode of Trending Today, we attended NAMM in Anaheim, CA to see the latest in music and sound technology. The National Association of Music Merchants exhibition has been serving the music industry since 1901, bringing innovations in sound as well as attention for the need of music education. Their phenomenal lineup of music makers and the brands whose instruments bring the songs to life is a must see.

This episode stars Gibson Guitars, D&A Guitar Gear and Hendrix Drums, as well as the 35 th annual NAMM TEC Awards hosted by Fred Armisen. You'll also see some of history's epic music makers like Slash from Guns N' Roses and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons taking to the stage with fellow greats like Celisse Henderson, John Stamos and Jimmy Vivino live at Gibson at The Grove. Inside NAMM, we will meet international musicians, check out the hottest new gear and even get to see the President of Yamaha, Tom Sumner, play one of his favorite guitars just for the team at Trending Today.

Gibson Guitars is an American icon and modern global leader in music lifestyle that continues to be celebrated for its superior commitment to quality, prestige and innovation. For more than 120 years, Gibson has represented the ideal combination of innovation and tradition, with a dedication to improving musical instrument designs while maintaining the highest levels of craftsmanship.

D&A Guitar Gear was started by a group of top-notch, passionate designers and professional musicians with a shared vision of developing innovative, premium products that serve the needs of the creative community. D&A Guitar Gear's products are used extensively by musicians and recording artists across the globe and can be seen on show stages including the Academy Awards, Coachella, The Grammy's, CMA Awards.

Hendrix Drums is known for their innovative manufacturing of all thing's percussion. Hendrix Drums specializes in hand-crafted solid stave drum kits and snare drums and have more recently ventured into the ply drum world as well. What started as a small boutique style store has now flourished into an industry leading brand that has quickly become a forced to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Liz Plummer, Executive Producer for "Trending Today" says, "Filming at The NAMM Show has been the highlight of my year! The NAMM Show is the global crossroads of the music, pro audio and entertainment technology industries. I can't wait until the next show!"

Learn more about this episode on www.trendingtoday.com and travel with Trending Today across the country to explore these incredible innovations and success stories.

About Trending Today Hosted by Jana Angeland produced by Rugged E TV Productions, "Trending Today" highlights cutting-edge trends, innovations, industry leaders and pioneers with inspiring solutions. From innovations in music and sound, the production team strives to discover the best and brightest to provide the most dynamic content in a high-quality educational format. View the show online at www.trendingtoday.com , call (561) 201-0506 or email liz@trendingtoday.com for more information.

