Trending Today Features Top Mobility Scooters On Fox Business

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugged E TV Productions, presents "Trending Today," a television series airing Saturday, November 7 th on Fox Business at 4:30 PM ET, 3:30 PM CT, and 1:30 PM PT featuring Top Mobility Scooters, Inc.

This episode stars Top Mobility Scooters, America's premier provider of power mobility products and the largest home medical equipment superstore. With locations in Hudson and Naples, FL, Top Mobility serves customers that do not just want to keep up with life they want life to keep up with them.

With over a decade in the mobility industry, Top Mobility quickly rose to the top with their top of the line products, service and staff. Their Hudson, FL location boats over 10,000 square feet of showroom and service center, so that they can meet the needs of each customer. Their goal is not just to sell their customers a product but to sell them a solution tailored to fit their specific needs.

Join us as we sit down with Max Mouzammar, Sales Manager at the Naples, FL location to discuss how their team creates a unique experience and solution for each customer. We then head North to Hudson, FL to meet up with Tim Sweeney, President and CEO of Top Mobility, and Gina Jones, General manager of the Hudson location, to learn more about how Top Mobility is shaping the needs and expectations of the mobility industry. Top Mobility Customer, Lynn Upton shares her personal testimony, and we also interview Renae Storie, Vice President of Pride Mobility, who tells us about how her team is working to innovate their product lines.

Brad Bode, Creative Director for "Trending Today" says, "It was a joy to work with the Top Mobility team and help them share their story about how they're able to help make life easier and more enjoyable for folks with a number of different mobility challenges." Learn more about Top Mobility Scooters by visiting www.topmobility.com.

Travel with "Trending Today" across the country to explore these incredible innovations and American success stories.

About Trending Today

Hosted by Jana Angel and produced by Rugged E TV Productions, "Trending Today" highlights cutting-edge trends, innovations, industry leaders and pioneers with inspiring solutions. From business leaders to lifestyle innovators, the production team strives to discover the best and brightest to provide the most dynamic content in a high-quality educational format. View the show online at www.trendingtoday.com, email liz@trendingtoday.com or call (561) 201-0506 for more information.

