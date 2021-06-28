Trending Today Features The Business And Future Of Food On Fox Business

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trending Today, airing on Fox Business, introduces you to the brains behind some of the biggest buzzwords in the food industry from plant-based nutrition to probiotics and superfoods. The latest episode featuring The Future of Food, aired Saturday, June 26th at 12:30 pm EST. The episode also streams across more than 100 OTT networks, including Amazon Fire, Roku and the Trending Today YouTube Channel.

"Trending Today tracks fun and fascinating facts about food in this episode."

Discover how Mixmi, a frozen yogurt company, developed a healthy alternative to ice cream that nourishes gut health with a mix of probiotics with prebiotic fiber. Husband and wife team, Chris and Kristin Harlander, both food scientists, formulated the recipe for Mixmi to support a healthy microbiome, the foundation of a strong immune system. "We believe in snacking with a purpose instead of consuming empty calories. Our product is based on the scientific fact that what happens in our gut affects our overall well-being," says Kristin Harlander.

Meet the "Avocado Queen," Natalia Merienne, a female trailblazer in the produce industry. Natalia sources avocados directly from growers in Michoacán, Mexico, a region rich in volcanic soil that yields avocados packed with nutrients and known for their unrivaled taste and texture. Natalia's avocados are in demand at grocery stores and appear on a major restaurant chain menu. "I travel to Mexico every month to check on my growers and handpick the quality avocados I need for my customers. I believe I have a social responsibility to my growers to support their livelihoods while respecting the land," says Natalia Merienne, CEO of Anye Produce and "The Avocado Queen."

Also, learn why plants have all the protein you need for a healthy, fit lifestyle from Vegan Strong, an organization of athletes and bodybuilders dedicated to plant-based nutrition. "Plant-based protein sources harness the power your body needs without all of the negative side-effects that accompany animal-based proteins like meat, dairy, and eggs," says Robert Cheeke, Vegan Strong founder and best-selling author of The Plant-Based Athlete.

Discover how family-owned and operated company, Cretors invented the popcorn machine more than a century ago and has endured and innovated for five generations. Founder Charles Cretors patented the process and machine for popping popcorn in a seasoning mixture and founded the company in 1885. Today, Cretors is a concession industry leader providing premium equipment for venues ranging from cinemas to carnivals and sports arenas. "There are not many companies that have endured for five generations, but we are not stuck in our old ways. We continue to find new solutions to current day problems," says Andrew Cretors, President of C. Cretors and Company.

The episode wraps up with a visual treat showcasing the creative ingenuity of pastry chef Timmy Norman, owner of Cakebuds Bakery, a small shop making a big name in national TV competitions including Winner Cake All, Holiday Wars, Food Network Challenge, and Big Time Bake.

About Trending Today:Trending Today is a nationally televised business show that features entrepreneurs and companies disrupting and innovating the business world. Learn how they build their brands as guests share their stories, passion, knowledge, and expertise to inspire entrepreneurship. Trending Today airs on Fox Business on Saturdays at 12:30 pm EST. Learn more at www.TrendingToday.com.

Click the link to download photos of Trending Today guests for publication:

Media Contacts: Liz Plummer, Executive Producer, C: 561 201 0506, liz@trendingtoday.com Karen LeBlanc, Director of Publicity, C: 407.416.1566, karen@trendingtoday.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trending-today-features-the-business-and-future-of-food-on-fox-business-301321166.html

SOURCE Trending Today