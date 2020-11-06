Trending Today Features Selective Micro Technologies On Fox Business

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugged E TV Productions, presents "Trending Today," a television series airing Saturday, November 7 th on Fox Business at 4:30 PM ET, 3:30 PM CT, and 1:30 PM PT featuring Selective Micro Technologies.

This episode stars Selective Micro Technologies (SMT), an industry leader in patented, ultra-pure chlorine dioxide technologies. Located in Dublin, OH, SMT is dedicated to supplying its customers with the world's most versatile and user-friendly surface disinfectant, sanitization and space deodorization.

Founded in 1999, SMT prides itself in its diverse team of professionals, with a combined extensive background in creating and delivering innovative products. SMT's products are used worldwide and in various industries, from clinical diagnostics to washing raw agricultural commodities to just about any setting consumers may need.

Join us as we interview Jeff Thomas, President and CEO of SMT, Tanya Miller, Quality Director of SMT, and Christian Klamar, Product Developer for SMT and learn more about SMT's innovative antimicrobial solutions and high-quality support system. We also sit down with Terry Colburn, District Chief of the Houston, TX Fire Department and discuss how SMT helps their buildings, equipment and team stay safe and sanitized, while fighting on the front lines.

Brad Bode, Creative Director for "Trending Today" says, "Selective Micro was a great team to work with. They coordinated our production with the Fire Department in Houston, TX to best illustrate how their products keep people on the front lines safe and sanitized." Learn more about Selective Micro Technologies by visiting www.selectivemicro.com.

Travel with "Trending Today" across the country to explore these incredible innovations and American success stories.

About Trending Today

Hosted by Jana Angel and produced by Rugged E TV Productions, "Trending Today" highlights cutting-edge trends, innovations, industry leaders and pioneers with inspiring solutions. From business leaders to lifestyle innovators, the production team strives to discover the best and brightest to provide the most dynamic content in a high-quality educational format. View the show online at www.trendingtoday.com, email liz@trendingtoday.com or call (561) 201-0506 for more information.

