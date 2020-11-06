Trending Today Features Field Industries, NSS And Priority Software On Fox Business

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugged E TV Productions, presents "Trending Today," a television series airing Saturday, November 7 th on Fox Business at 4:30 PM ET, 3:30 PM CT, and 1:30 PM PT featuring Field Industries, Priority Software and NSS International.

This episode stars Field Industries, NSS International and Priority Software. Field Industries works with domestic and global suppliers, which enables them to ensure their customers are receiving the highest quality materials at the best price with the quickest delivery. Field Industries has been connecting buyers and suppliers of process equipment and components since 2011. They are the 1-stop shop for steel and alloy materials.

Recognized by top industry professionals, Priority Software innovative cloud software provides organizations with flexible, management solutions to improve business efficiency and customer experiences. Through their cloud software, organizations can access their business insights and analytics in real-time no matter where they are.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, NSS International manufacturers and leases their NSS Water Treatment System to licensed entities for approved use. Offering water and recycling separation services with their mobile and innovative systems is what makes NSS stand out against their competitors.

Join us as we interview Jared Field, President and CEO of Field Indsutries, and Zach Kitchens, Vice President of Sales for Field Industries and learn more about Field Industries customer centric operations. We also sit down with Eran Rozenfeld, Priority Software's Managing Director and discuss their innovative cloud software technology.

James Desir, Director of Photography and Lead Editor for "Trending Today" says, "Working with Field Industries to capture and share their story was a lot of fun. It was impressive to see the level of precision they put into all their industrial metal products." Learn more about Field Industries, NSS and Priority Software by visiting www.fieldindustries.com, www.nss.com, or www.priority-software.com.

Travel with "Trending Today" across the country to explore these incredible innovations and American success stories.

About Trending Today

Hosted by Jana Angel and produced by Rugged E TV Productions, "Trending Today" highlights cutting-edge trends, innovations, industry leaders and pioneers with inspiring solutions. From business leaders to lifestyle innovators, the production team strives to discover the best and brightest to provide the most dynamic content in a high-quality educational format. View the show online at www.trendingtoday.com, email liz@trendingtoday.com or call (561) 201-0506 for more information.

