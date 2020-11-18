Trend Micro IPS Rules Integrate With AWS Network Firewall

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated ( TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), the leader in cloud security, today announced it is a Launch Partner for AWS Network Firewall, a managed service that makes it easy to deploy essential network protections for all of your Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (Amazon VPCs) on Amazon Web Services (AWS). As a Launch Partner, Trend Micro has integrated managed threat intelligence feeds from its cloud security solution to enable superior protection in line with this new AWS managed firewall service.

As digital transformation is accelerating globally, businesses consider how to strategically protect their cloud environments while maintaining scalability and minimizing friction. See how Trend Micro continuously works to provide easy to manage, scalable cloud security solutions to support AWS customers as an AWS Advanced Technology Partner: www.trendmicro.com/aws.

According to Gartner, "In the past, organizations deployed more than one firewall brand at the perimeter or in front of the demilitarized zone with an aim to provide an overlap of capability in case a single product could not be relied on... While this argument has some merit — back doors and vulnerabilities occasionally happen - implementing multiple firewalls increases management complexity and the potential for human error, reduces scalability, and increases operational costs. 1"

Trend Micro's built-in IPS intelligence will inspect traffic for malicious intent so that the firewall can stop threats before they get a foothold in a virtual private cloud. Together, AWS and Trend Micro offer a simple, scalable service with reliable protection that does not require any infrastructure management.

"Our customers asked for the ability to manage network security at scale, and we are thrilled to deliver just that," said Andrew Thomas, General Manager, Perimeter Protection, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "This low friction network firewall functionality is bolstered by AWS Partners like Trend Micro, who has stepped up to deliver additional layers of protection for customers through integration with AWS Network Firewall."

"We are proud to help customers adopt more advanced security capabilities with less heavy lifting," said Steve Quane, chief product officer for Trend Micro. "The approach of traditional NGFW vendors to the cloud has not been scalable and has created unnecessary pains for customers. With AWS reducing customer friction at the infrastructure layer, we're excited to help raise the bar for baseline network level protections by delivering our leading threat intelligence enforced through integration with AWS Network Firewall."

Trend Micro offers complete, industry-leading hybrid cloud security solutions to simplify protection of business data in AWS environments. This includes additional network security as well as protection for cloud native services, file object storage and cloud-based applications. Trend Micro's threat intelligence will be available free with easy deployment for AWS Network Firewall customers.

