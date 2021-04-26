Tremont Mortgage Trust Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Tremont Mortgage Trust Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - TRMT

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) - Get Report to RMR Mortgage Trust is fair to Tremont shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Tremont shareholders will receive 0.520 of a newly issued RMR Mortgage common share for each Tremont common share owned. Upon closing, Tremont shareholders are expected to own approximately 30% of the combined company's outstanding common shares.

Halper Sadeh encourages Tremont shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Tremont and its board of trustees violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Tremont shareholders; (2) determine whether RMR Mortgage is underpaying for Tremont; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Tremont shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Tremont shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

