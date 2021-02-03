Tremco's Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc. Awarded Sixth Consecutive AEPA Contract

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance is proud to announce that Weatherproofing Technologies Inc., (WTI), its affiliated construction services company, has been awarded its sixth consecutive contract (#IFB-021-D) by the Association of Educational Purchasing Agencies (AEPA) in the category of Roofing & Building Envelope Services.

The Association of Educational Purchasing Agencies is a national cooperative for education purchasing with agencies located in 29 states. Nationally bid and locally awarded, AEPA contracts are competitively bid per each state's specific legal requirements and are available in non-member states through piggyback contract options. Each member state determines which vendor contracts are signed to best serve eligible clients within their state.

Since 2001, WTI/Tremco has managed thousands of school and public sector roofing and building maintenance projects under the AEPA Cooperative Contract throughout the United States.

"We are incredibly pleased to continue as an awarded vendor for AEPA," said Craig Nelson, Vice President of WTI GC Strategy, Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc. "Through the Roofing & Building Envelope Services contract with WTI, AEPA members can simplify and streamline the procurement process and be assured of quality, expediency and transparency. Together, WTI and Tremco offer solutions to meet each AEPA member's roofing and building envelope needs and deliver unique facility asset management solutions designed to help AEPA members reduce their roofing and building envelope life-cycle costs, while improving building performance."

To learn more about AEPA please visit www.aepacoop.org.

About the Tremco Construction Products GroupTremco Roofing & Building Maintenance and WTC are part of the Tremco Construction Products Group, the new master brand representing the combined forces of Tremco Incorporated companies, which also include the Tremco Commercial Sealants & Waterproofing and Tremco Barrier Solutions operating divisions; Dryvit Systems, Inc.; Nudura Inc; Willseal; and Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc. Altogether, Tremco CPG companies operate 14 manufacturing facilities, six distribution sites, and three technology sites and employ more than 2,600 people across North America. For more information, visit us at www.tremcoinc.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tremcos-weatherproofing-technologies-inc-awarded-sixth-consecutive-aepa-contract-301221444.html

SOURCE Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance