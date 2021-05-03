WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trellus Health, a leading resilience-driven connected health solution for chronic conditions, announced several important additions to its executive team and board of directors.

Trellus Health Announces Experienced Leaders to Drive Next Phase of Growth

The company named Alex Kozersky as Chief Sales Officer, Robert Birdsong as Chief Marketing Officer and Carole Romasco as Vice President of Product Management. Jaime King was promoted to Vice President of Compliance, Operations, and Human Resources.

The Trellus Health Board of Directors also welcomed Christopher Mills of Harwood Capital and Daniel Mahony, PhD from Polar Capital as Non-Executive Directors.

Trellus Health's proven resilience-driven methodology was validated on hundreds of patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) at the Susan and Leonard Feinstein IBD Clinical Center at Mount Sinai, where Crohn's disease was first identified by Dr. Burrill B. Crohn, MD in 1932.

Trellus Health Co-Founders, Marla Dubinsky, MD, and Laurie Keefer, PhD, both with decades of combined experience in IBD and psychogastroenterology, have delivered their resilience-driven approach to hundreds of patients at the IBD Clinical Center for more than six years.

Executive Hires

Alex Kozersky joins as Chief Sales Officer at Trellus Health. Based in New York, he previously worked as SVP of Health Plan Business Development at Talkspace, an online therapy platform accessed by over 1 million users.

Robert Birdsong, Chief Marketing Officer, brings over 26 years of marketing communications experience. He has formally served as the Chief Marketing Officer for Localist and the Human Capital Institute (HCI) in addition to serving as the VP of Marketing for Gartner and SMS Holdings.

In addition, Carole Romasco joins the senior team at Trellus Health as VP of Product Management. Prior to joining, she was Director of Product Management at Teladoc Health and VP of Product Development at Health Advocate.

Alongside the new joiners, the company promoted Jaime King, CNP, RHIT, CDIP to VP of Operations. Jaime has over 15 years of clinical administration and digital health experience in operational and leadership roles. Prior to Trellus Health, Jaime held leadership positions at iCoreConnect, ICDLogic, and several private healthcare practices.

Board Appointments

Christopher Mills, CEO of Harwood Capital Management Limited joined as a Non-Executive Director. Alongside his role at Harwood Capital Management, he is CIO of North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (NASCIT), which he has managed since 1982, and non-executive director a number of public companies. He also co-founded J O Hambro Capital Management in 1993 and acted as PM until its sale in 2011.

Daniel Mahony, PhD, also joined as Non-Executive Director. Daniel is the Co-Head of Healthcare at Polar Capital and has over 29 years of experience. Prior to his current role, he was head of the European healthcare research team at Morgan Stanley, covering European biotechnology, medical technology, and healthcare services sectors.

On this news, Trellus Health's CEO Monique Fayad comments, "This incredibly high caliber management team expansion signifies an important milestone for Trellus and our growth. Our proprietary resilience-driven approach — deeply rooted and based on scientifically validated methodology — inspires hope and significantly improves outcomes for people suffering with chronic conditions. This leadership team will make our vision of creating a world where every person with a chronic condition has hope and thrives, a reality."

About Trellus Health:

Trellus Health is a leading pioneer in resilience-driven care for people with complex chronic conditions. Through its multidisciplinary connected care platform, TrellusElevate TM , Trellus coordinates expert whole-person care, including both clinical and behavioral health, to improve outcomes and to reduce healthcare costs for patients, employers, and the healthcare system.

The company was founded by Dr. Marla C. Dubinsky, MD and Dr. Laurie Keefer, PhD, both with decades of combined experience in IBD and psychogastroenterology, respectively. Trellus Health's patent-pending GRITT-IBD TM resilience assessment and personalized treatment methodology was developed and validated at the Mount Sinai Health System to build resilience and wellness for improved outcomes at lower cost.

The resilience-driven connected care solution described is based on technology developed by Mount Sinai faculty and licensed to Trellus Health. Mount Sinai and Mount Sinai faculty members Marla Dubinsky, MD, and Laurie Keefer, PhD, have a financial interest in Trellus Health.

For more information on Trellus Health, visit www.trellushealth.com or find Trellus on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About the Mount Sinai Health System:

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai is a national and international source of unrivaled education, translational research and discovery, and collaborative clinical leadership ensuring that we deliver the highest quality care—from prevention to treatment of the most serious and complex human diseases.

The Health System includes more than 7,200 physicians and features a robust and continually expanding network of multispecialty services, including more than 400 ambulatory practice locations throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island.

The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 14 on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the Top 20 Best Hospitals in the country and the Icahn School of Medicine as one of the Top 20 Best Medical Schools in country. Mount Sinai Health System hospitals are consistently ranked regionally by specialty and our physicians in the top 1% of all physicians nationally by U.S. News & World Report.

For more information, visit www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

