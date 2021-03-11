Tree Hut Expands Into Facial Care With Launch Of New Sugar Face Scrubs

COPPELL, Texas, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tree Hut, the makers of America's No. 1 Body Scrubs, is now giving its loyal fans the ability to sweeten their glow from head to toe with a line of four new Sugar Face Scrubs that were developed to hydrate, brighten, purify and nourish. After decades of unmatched body exfoliation, Tree Hut is expanding and evolving its beloved body scrub formulation into gentle face scrubs after a groundswell of interest from the brand's customers for a facial exfoliation solution with the same skin-loving attributes of the original Shea Sugar Body Scrubs.

While Tree Hut has been the leader in the body scrub category for years, Millennials and Gen-Z have boosted the brand's popularity on social media in the last year after touting the Shea Sugar Body Scrubs as a must-have self-care staple - making it go viral. With more than 59.7 million views on TikTok and over 150,000 five-star reviews, the popularity of Tree Hut's Body Scrubs ushered in the Face Scrub line, which mimics the glowing results of its body counterpart.

"Tree Hut's Shea Sugar Body Scrubs, with quality ingredients and unique scents, have been a top-seller for years, but the reinvigorated interest in the product and brand via social media engagement has inspired us to evolve our offerings to include facial care," said Jon Song, President of Naterra International, Inc. "The incredible support from our fans has been our best resource in developing new innovations for the brand, like the Sugar Face Scrubs, featuring our beloved and classic sugar base that has exfoliated and moisturized skin for so many decades."

The Tree Hut Sugar Face Scrubs come in four different formulas infused with superfoods - Brightening Pineapple and Papaya, Hydrating Watermelon and Cactus Water, Nourishing Banana and Oat and Purifying Blueberry and Turmeric. All of the Sugar Face Scrubs are made with real sugar to gently exfoliate and leave a healthy-looking glow. The formulas feature Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA) to help expel pore buildup and deep cleanse to remove dirt and oil - while leaving the face feeling fresh and hydrated.

Additionally, this Spring, the brand is expanding its iconic body care line with new Shea Sugar Scrub scents including Watermelon, Lavender, Green Tea, Sugared Fantasy, and Papaya Paradise and Whipped Body Butters in Vitamin C, Lavender and Watermelon scents. The brand is also launching a new Tropic Glow Firming line featuring a Shea Sugar Body Scrub and Whipped Butter that features Cupuaçu Butter and Guarana Extracts for a firming effect on the body - perfect for sealing in moisture while restoring skin elasticity. The new Tree Hut items will be available at Ulta stores nationwide and Ulta.com.

All Tree Hut Face Scrubs are paraben free, vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, alcohol-free and contain no formaldehyde donors and are made in the USA. To learn more about Tree Hut's Face Scrubs and other products, visit www.treehutshea.com or follow the brand on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for more information.

About Tree Hut

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand still produces out of Farmers Branch, TX and has spent twenty years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include face, shave, lip and body collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launches.

