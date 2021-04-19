Treatment.com To Commence Trading On The Canadian Securities Exchange Today

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Treatment.com (CSE: TRUE) announced today its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and will begin trading under the symbol "TRUE".

"We are a fast-growing technology company fueling innovation in the healthcare industry. Our mission is to keep everyone healthy. Our team has spent years developing the smartest AI health assessment trained to think like a doctor and worked with world-class consumer research agencies to inform our first product, Cara," said John Fraser, CEO of Treatment.com. "We thank our doctors, researchers and engineers for their groundbreaking work and look forward to trading on the CSE to achieve our ambitious growth plans."

About Treatment.com

Treatment.com is a disruptive healthcare technology startup that is harnessing the power of AI to help Canadians improve their health through personalized recommendations and insights. Based in Vancouver, the company spent the last five years working with a team of world-class doctors, engineers, mathematicians, and AI specialists to develop a complex AI engine that leverages the most robust, personalized data to generate highly predictive and accurate insights. Treatment.com is the parent company of Cara. This summer, Cara will be empowering Canadians to take control of their health with the launch of an innovative mobile app powered by this exclusive AI engine.

For more investor information on Treatment.com please visit https://treatment.com/investors/.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Treatment.com, International, Inc. (Treatment) and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of Treatment, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Treatment's expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Treatment with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Treatment. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Treatment will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

