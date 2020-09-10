Treat Yourself: Chick-fil-A Adds New Brownie And Coffee Drinks To Menu Nationwide

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chick-fil-A ® fans everywhere can recharge and satisfy their sweet tooth this fall with three new menu items rolling out nationwide.

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chick-fil-A ® fans everywhere can recharge and satisfy their sweet tooth this fall with three new menu items rolling out nationwide. Starting September 14, a new Chocolate Fudge Brownie and a new blend of specialty-grade THRIVE Farmers ® Hot Coffee will join the menu year-round, while a seasonal Mocha Cream Cold Brew beverage will be available at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants for a limited time.

The Chocolate Fudge Brownie, the newest dessert offering from Chick-fil-A, features rich semi-sweet chocolate melted into the batter along with tasty, fudgy chunks. Each decadent treat comes individually wrapped and can be purchased separately or by the tray.

For the chocolate enthusiast looking for a caffeine kick, the seasonal Mocha Cream Cold Brew is the perfect solution for getting an extra boost in the morning or a midday treat. This limited-time offering features a swirl of cold-brewed coffee, sweetened cream and chocolate flavored syrup, served over ice.

"We are always looking to add fun and flavorful offerings to our menu, and these new dessert and snack options make perfect additions as we enter the fall season," said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. "We received positive responses when we tested the Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Mocha Cream Cold Brew in select markets last year, and we hope our customers will be as excited as we are to have these sweet treats join our menu nationwide."

In addition, Chick-fil-A restaurants will now serve a new blend of THRIVE Farmers Hot Coffee. This specialty-grade, custom blend combines coffee beans grown in Central and South America, offering a flavor profile that features tasting notes of smooth caramel and a nutty finish. This new coffee blend is delicious on its own or mixed with cream and sugar, and it pairs perfectly with the Chick-fil-A breakfast menu.

All three new offerings will be prepared under the Chick-fil-A® Safe Service guidelines, which remain the top priority at all Chick-fil-A restaurants. The company is committed to providing the high-quality food and service guests have come to know and expect from Chick-fil-A, while ensuring the health and well-being of Operators, Team Members and guests. For more information on the Chick-fil-A Safe Service standards, visit chick-fil-a.com/safeservice.

