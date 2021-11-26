Treasury Board Of Canada President, Mona Fortier, Tables The Supplementary Estimates (B) 2021-22

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat The Government is making clear its commitment to improving public health and welfare in Indigenous communities through key investments in services and infrastructure, as well as its...

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

The Government is making clear its commitment to improving public health and welfare in Indigenous communities through key investments in services and infrastructure, as well as its contributions to the global effort to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, tabled the Supplementary Estimates (B), 2021-22, in the House of Commons.

These Supplementary Estimates propose $8.7 billion in voted budgetary spending across 60 federal organizations. This amount includes spending of $1.1 billion on housing, schools, child welfare programs, and water infrastructure in Indigenous communities, and $1.2 billion for the government's continued efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supplementary Estimates also show, for information purposes, forecast budgetary statutory expenditures of $4.7 billion, primarily due to the extension of the Canada Recovery Benefit, and for forecasted requirements for the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit and the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit.

The Estimates family of documents provides Canadians and parliamentarians with insight into how the Government plans to invest taxpayer money.

Quote

"These Estimates demonstrate our Government's ongoing commitment to improving outcomes for Canadians, including those living in Indigenous communities, and to furthering our contribution to the global COVID-19 effort."

- The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

The 2021-22 Main Estimates and the 2021-22 Supplementary Estimates (A) requested authorities to spend $165.8 billion in voted budgetary expenditures and $180.7 million in voted non-budgetary expenditures.

and the requested authorities to spend in voted budgetary expenditures and in voted non-budgetary expenditures. These current Estimates, the 2021-22 Supplementary Estimates (B) , are seeking authority to spend an additional $8.7 billion in voted budgetary expenditures.

, are seeking authority to spend an additional in voted budgetary expenditures. For information purposes, the Supplementary Estimates (B) also present forecast budgetary statutory expenditures of $4.7 billion .

Associated Links

Stay connected

Twitter: @TBS_Canada Facebook: www.facebook.com/YourGovernmentatWork/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat