Treasurer Pappas Invites All To Enjoy Greek Christmas Carol Tradition

CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a celebration of her Greek heritage, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas today invited one and all to enjoy traditional Greek Christmas carols "to brighten a holiday season that needs the feelings of hope and good will that only music can bring."

Carols of the Greek Kalanda Tradition lift hearts at this time of the year.— Maria Pappas, Cook County Treasurer

As part of the celebrations of Christmas and New Year in Greece, carolers go door to door in what is known as the Kalanda Tradition - "kalanda" meaning "carols" in the Greek language, Pappas explained.

A video of Greek Christmas carols played and sung by Dimitrios Dallas, an employee of her office who plays 30 instruments, can be played here.

"Carols of the Greek Kalanda Tradition lift hearts at this time of the year, and this year all our hearts need to be lifted," Pappas said. " Greece and America are both under siege by a pandemic, and these carols are offered to help us all feel better."

In Greece, the caroling groups often are children who sing of joy and hope and the promises of a better year.

"There won't be many going door to door this holiday season," Pappas said. "But wishes for a better year will be felt fervently in Greece, as they will be here, and the songs will be heard."

