Treasure Island Finds Gold With NextGen High Speed Internet: Kwikbit

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Like so many of us, Gianna Arellano spent the last year working from home while her child studied remotely, none of which was made easier by the increased demand on her already weak and over-priced internet service. As manager of the Treasure Island Mobile Home and RV Park, Gianna was facing significant demand for high quality internet service from her existing residents as well as prospective new tenants.

In walked Kwikbit, a U.S. based innovator set on easy-to-install fast, reliable internet service--the key to bridging the digital divide. Within weeks of approval and with no cost or disruption to Treasure Island, Kwikbit had deployed a multi-gigabit network and began to distribute dedicated Broadband to Treasure Island residents.

Treasure Island is a microcosm of a massive issue facing the United States, where underserved populations are further disadvantaged due to second rate, over-priced internet connectivity. This can only be solved with a cost effective, scalable and non-disruptive last mile solution-- Kwikbit is that.

On July 10th and 11th, Treasure Island and Kwikbit are kicking off this breakthrough technology, opening service sign-up to all residents while showcasing its features on-site. Kwikbit staff will be on hand to demo, answer technical questions, sign on customers, and even install Treasure Island's residents on the spot (under an hour).

What: Evolutionary Launch of Kwikbit internet service at Treasure Island Home & RV Park - Bridging the Digital Divide Who:

Joe Costello , Kwikbit CEO

, Kwikbit CEO Gianna Arellano , Treasure Island Property Manager

, Treasure Island Property Manager Treasure Island Residents

When: July 10th & 11th 11am - 4pm

Visuals:

Open House Event at Treasure Island : new, current, and perspective residents touring the park as well as demos of Kwikbit installation

: new, current, and perspective residents touring the park as well as demos of Kwikbit installation Mobile homes & RVs at Treasure Island

Kwikbit product

Live Demo of Kwikbit's wireless Broadband connection

Where: 1700 El Camino Real, South San Francisco, CA 94080

