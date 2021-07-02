Treasure Island Amphitheater To Host Lizzo's Return To Minnesota On September 11, 2021

WELCH, Minn., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota's premier entertainment and gaming destination, Treasure Island Resort & Casino, will welcome Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo to the Treasure Island Amphitheater on Saturday, September 11, 2021. The performance will be her first in Minnesota since she sold out two shows in October 2019. Special guests 2020 Grammy Award-nominee and Canadian singer/songwriter Jessie Reyez and DJ Sophia Eris of GO 95.3 will take the stage as opening acts. The concert is scheduled to begin at 8pm CDT.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, July 7 at 10am CDT and will be available for purchase at TIcasino.com. Reserved seats will be $189, $139, $97 and $68. General admission tickets will be available for $47.

After a momentous start to her career, Lizzo has quickly become one of music's most captivating artists. With smash hits like "Truth Hurts," "Juice" and "Good As Hell," she has cemented her spot as a must-see entertainer. Her effortless ability to radiate confidence and promote self-empowerment will make her show a full-on experience from the second the lights come on.

Released in 2019, Lizzo's most recent album, Cuz I Love You, peaked inside the top five of the U.S. Billboard 200. Lizzo received eight nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the most for any artist that year, including Album of the Year for the deluxe version of Cuz I Love You, Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "Truth Hurts," as well as Best New Artist. She eventually won the awards for Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Pop Solo Performance for "Truth Hurts," and Best Traditional R&B Performance for the song "Jerome." She also won Song of the Year at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards for "Truth Hurts."

Born in Detroit, Michigan, Lizzo moved to Minneapolis in 2011 to continue her music career. While living in Minneapolis, she performed with the groups Lizzo & The Larva Ink and The Chalice. In 2013, she dropped her first solo album, titled "Lizzobangers," which topped the Star Tribune's "Twin Cities Critics Tally 2013" list. In 2014, Lizzo, alongside her The Chalice bandmates, collaborated with Minnesota music icon Prince on the song "BoyTrouble," which was featured on Prince and 3rdEyeGirl's album "Plectrumelectrum." Lizzo released her second studio album, "Big Grrrl Small World" in 2015. Lizzo relocated to Los Angeles, California in 2016.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of Treasure Island guests and team members remains Treasure Island Resort & Casino's top priority. Treasure Island Resort & Casino is closely monitoring CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines and public health advancements, and will continue to update protocols and procedures as appropriate. Please visit TIcasino.com as the event nears for the most up-to-date safety measures and information. For current Treasure Island Amphitheater event protocols and policies, please visit here.

For more information about Treasure Island Resort & Casino, visit TIcasino.com.

About Treasure Island Resort & Casino

The Prairie Island Indian Community owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Mount Frontenac Golf Course and Dakota Station. Treasure Island is the only casino in southern Minnesota located on the Mississippi River. The property features more than 2,200 slots, 44 table games, a poker room and a 500-seat high stakes bingo hall. Treasure Island's 788-room hotel is the second largest hotel in Minnesota. Additional amenities include The Lagoon indoor water park, Wave Spa, Island Xtreme Bowl, Cyber Quest arcade, Kids Quest child care, various restaurants, a 16,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, a 2,800-seat indoor event and convention center, a 137-slip marina, a 95-site RV park and a 100-passenger yacht. For more information, visit TIcasino.com.

