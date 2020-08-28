Tre.ventures - Outdoor Entertainment For The Pandemically Bored Providing Multi-Day Adventures

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SabbySoft LLC announced today its Bad Pirate brand, the launch of a new form of entertainment called Tre.ventures - epic multi-day adventures for the pandemically bored that get people out of the house, exploring their city, spending quality time with family and friends, competing live for prizes, and putting the world's problems on hold temporarily.

The inaugural hunts of Bad Pirate Tre.ventures, each with $5,000+ in prizes, are scheduled for:

Monroe County, NY , on Sept. 19, 2020

, on Erie County, NY , on Sept. 20, 2020

, on Onondaga County, NY , on Sept. 26, 2020

, on Albany area, NY, on Sept. 27, 2020

area, NY, on Rockland / Westchester County, NY , on Oct. 3, 2020

/ , on Nassau / Suffolk County, NY , on Oct. 3, 2020

With restrictions on social interaction, cancellations of most normal events (concerts, festivals, sports, movies), and working from home, we are all craving fun activities outside the house. Bad Pirate Tre.ventures are specifically designed to satisfy those cravings.

Players participate in Bad Pirate Tre.ventures as a team - one to five family members or friends that work together. Each team purchases a Hunt Key for $55 to participate, which provides 1-2 weeks of adventure for the whole team.

Each Tre.venture is a series of clues that teams must solve. Each clue leads to a pre-existing object at a specific location. From this object, teams create a password (using letters and numbers) to unlock the next clue. Players access clues and enter passwords on the Bad Pirate website www.mtbadpirate.com and can see others' progress through a real-time hunt leaderboard (similar to the movie Ready Player One). The Tre.venture gets progressively harder and the first set of teams to complete all the clues wins placement prizes. There are also other non-placement prizes available along the way for those teams that are observant. Participants will find that the real treasure is the quality time spent outside the house with family and friends.

Each Tre.ventures has been designed to spread teams out so they are not all in the same location at the same time. To begin, teams will be given multiple starter clues and they must decide which one they will work on first. This will minimize everyone being at the same location and also create different timeframes as each group works through the hunt. Locations have been selected with ample parking, access, and space to account for multiple teams being in the same area.

It's not just a treasure or scavenger hunt - it's a Tre.venture.

About SabbySoft LLC

SabbySoft LLC is the developer behind the Bad Pirate website www.mtbadpirate.com, brand, and technology that supports running multiple concurrent Tre.ventures, each with hundreds of teams participating, at the same time.

Media Contact Mikey Ten, Bad Pirate www .mtbadpirate.com mtbadpirate@gmail.com585-532-7933

Related Images

the-thrill-of-the-find.jpg The thrill of the find A team on a Tre.venture, excited to solve a clue and find the corresponding location

family-fun.png Family fun A family on a Tre.venture, happy to have solved a clue

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/treventures---outdoor-entertainment-for-the-pandemically-bored-providing-multi-day-adventures-301120157.html

SOURCE SabbySoft LLC