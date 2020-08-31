TRAX® Analytics Teams Up With Flagship Facility Services

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAX® Analytics (TRAX®), the data-driven provider of innovative information technology (IT) solutions for custodial and facility operations, announced today their dedication to providing clients with greater visibility into their custodial operations and restroom cleanliness.

As a result, TRAX will work alongside facility managers to provide a fully connected facility with the implementation of smart technology and data analytics. The TRAX Analytics software and mobile application monitors staff location and overall performance

TRAX's most recent project involves working alongside Flagship Facility Services (Flagship), a leader in commercial cleaning services, as part of a large initiative with a top-tier international airport in Florida to deploy numerous new technologies to assist in sanitation efforts.

"We want our clients to be experts on the inner workings of their facilities from cleaning staff's day-to-day down to asset management," said Tracy Davis, president and CEO, TRAX Analytics, LLC. "With COVID-19 around for the foreseeable future it is important to provide clients with any and all means possible to ensure cleanliness and the effectiveness of workflows and the day-to-day operations of their facilities."

"Our partnership with TRAX is an exciting opportunity to add value for our airports with real time information about their restrooms' usage and the efficacy of the facility services teams deployed to those areas as a result of that information. This is critical, especially during peak travel times." said Don Toole, Senior VP/Sales and Marketing.

TRAX Analytics provides software that improves facility cleanliness and the customer experience in airports and venues throughout the United States. The technologically advanced restrooms feature a facility analytics system, mobile application, and dashboard to provide real-time consumable levels and alerts to custodial staff. In addition, it also uses throughput sensors to monitor traffic flow and display cleaning information via digital signage outside each location.

For more information on TRAX Analytics please visit www.traxinsights.com and for more information on Flagship Facility Services, please visit www.flagshipinc.com.

About TRAX AnalyticsTRAX® Analytics, LLC. is a leading provider in custodial and facility management software. The platform uses various technologies paired with a mobile application to provide predictive, real time and historical data analysis to better manage and improve facility cleanliness and custodial operations. TRAX® Analytics' smart technology provides real-time notifications and information that alerts staff and supervisors of areas in need of service and solves problems on demand.

About Flagship Facility ServicesFlagship Facility Services revolutionized commercial cleaning services by emphasizing the importance of putting customers first. Flagship's reputation for high-quality janitorial services spread quickly throughout Northern and Southern California. As Flagship's client portfolio grew, so too did their services portfolio. With operations in Culinary Services, Facility Services, and Aviation Services, Flagship has more than 5,000 employees dedicated to creating the best facility experience for customers. Flagship offers Integrated Facilities Management and combinations of facilities services, including janitorial, engineering, culinary, and maintenance services, for large-scale companies throughout the U.S. and Canada. Why do some of the biggest names in aviation, high-tech and manufacturing work with Flagship? Find out at www.flagshipinc.com.

Media Contact: Kylen MusilTRAX Analytics, LLC marketing@traxinsights.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trax-analytics-teams-up-with-flagship-facility-services-301120061.html

SOURCE TRAX Analytics, LLC.