Trawick International Offers Several Travel Protection Products To Provide Travelers With Coverage While Visiting New York For This Holiday Season

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International, an industry-leading travel insurance company focused on providing the best possible travel coverage for travelers, is pleased to announce that it offers trip interruption and travel medical protection plans to travelers that may cover their expenses if they contract COVID-19 while visiting New York.

" New York is a special place to visit during the holiday season and we don't want potential visitors deterred from visiting because of COVID-19," said Daryl Trawick, President, Trawick International. "We are proud to offer industry-leading travel protection products that will provide the necessary protection visitors will need while enjoying New York."

Governor Cuomo has implemented new travel guidelines for visitors to New York effective October 31, 2020. Previously, travelers from states with significant community spread of COVID-19 were required to self-quarantine for 14 days on arrival to New York. The new policy requires that travelers must have tested negative for the virus within three days of their arrival to New York and have proof of the test. Then, once they've arrived, travelers must follow the state-mandated self-isolation period for three days. On the fourth day, travelers must get tested for the virus again. If the test on the fourth day is negative, travelers are free to enjoy their stay in New York. If it's positive, travelers must quarantine for 14 days.

As noted by Forbes, Trawick International offers one of the best travel protection products in the entire insurance industry. If a traveler, traveling companion or non-traveling family member becomes injured or ill, customers may be eligible for reimbursement of their non-refundable trip costs. Additionally, coverage may be available for trip interruption and travel delay if your trip is interrupted or delayed due to a covered reason. These plans may also provide reimbursement for medical expenses and emergency medical evacuations expenses incurred if you are injured or sick while traveling on your trip.

Trawick International has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for more than 20 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative travel insurance, travel medical insurance, student insurance and emergency assistance services. Our success has been built on a foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to help them in the most challenging circumstances. For more information, visit: www.trawickinternational.com.

