Trawick International Is Proud To Be The First Insurance Organization To Offer A Travel Protection Product That Covers Tail Gating

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International, an industry-leading travel insurance company focused on providing the best possible travel coverage for travelers, is pleased to announce that it has brought to market a travel protection product that protects your tailgate.

"All across the country, friends and families gather together to celebrate at an event of their choosing," said Daryl Trawick, President, Trawick International. "Now, they don't have to worry if something unforeseen happens and ruins their experience. Our Tailgate Protection will cover many of the prepaid non-refundable expenses of their tailgate event."

Our Tailgate Protection plan is designed to cover unforeseen events that could occur before or during your tailgating experiences. Such as sickness or injuries, an accident on the way to the event, your flight is canceled on the way to your tailgate, the event you are attending is delayed due to weather and rescheduled to a date when you are not scheduled to be at the location.

Eligible prepaid expenses Tailgate Protection may cover are:

Event tickets

Your airfare if you flew to the tailgate

Car rental if you rented a car for the tailgate

Cost of your lodging

The prepaid catering for the tailgate

Medical expenses if you become sick or injured during your tailgate experience

Your rental for tent and chairs

Trawick International offers a variety of international and domestic travel insurance plans and continues to research ground-breaking products and ideas for travelers everywhere. Trawick International strives to provide plans that not only meet travelers' needs but exceed their expectations.

About Trawick International:Trawick International has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for more than 20 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative travel insurance, travel medical insurance, student insurance and emergency assistance services. Our success has been built on a foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to help them in the most challenging circumstances. For more information, visit: www.trawickinternational.com.

Media Contact:

John DeLiberoDirector of Corporate Communications+1-646-522-1465 John.delibero@trawickinternational.com www.facebook.com/trawickinternational

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trawick-international-is-proud-to-be-the-first-insurance-organization-to-offer-a-travel-protection-product-that-covers-tail-gating-301180609.html

SOURCE Trawick International