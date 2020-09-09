Travis Scott & McDonald's Highly Anticipated Partnership Launches

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Travis Scott Meal hitting McDonald's restaurants around the country this week, the iconic Golden Arches and Cactus Jack have also dropped exclusive merch and a national commercial.

The merch is accessible exclusively on shop.travisscott.com. The collection features nods to vintage McDonald's campaigns, and includes items ranging from t-shirts and hoodies to entirely cut + sew garments and collectible accessories.

"From featuring Travis's favorite McDonald's meal in our restaurants, to his new score for our TV spot, to Cactus Jack x McDonald's merch, this has been a true partnership from start to finish," said McDonald's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley. "It has been exciting to team up with a true brand fan whose creativity and love for our food shines through in each aspect of the collaboration."

In typical Cactus Jack fashion, the items will only be available for a very limited time or while supplies last. Stay tuned for more drops in the coming days.

Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack team have also designed apparel for the McDonald's crew, so be sure to check out the staff's t-shirts as you visit your local McDonald's this week.

Fans can get more of Cactus Jack by ordering his favorite meal in McDonald's restaurants around the country. The order includes the fresh beef Quarter Pounder®* with cheese, sizzling bacon, and crisp lettuce; medium World Famous Fries® with BBQ Sauce to dip, and a Sprite®. Now, for $6, you can eat just like Travis. It's Lit! Price and participation may vary.

The national commercial, which features the first stylistic update to the iconic Travis Scott action figure since his 2015 debut album Rodeo, and a score by Travis himself, is available here. The commercial features the 2020 Travis Scott action figure detailing his go-to order at the Golden Arches. Stay tuned for more surprises and releases as part of the partnership in the coming weeks.

*Weight before cooking 4 oz. Fresh Beef available at most restaurants in contiguous US. Not available in Alaska, Hawaii, and US Territories

