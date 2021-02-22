Travis Barker Announces The Launch Of Cannabinoid Based Vegan Wellness Brand Barker Wellness Co

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by wellness advocate, legendary drummer, record producer, and songwriter Travis Barker; Barker Wellnessprovides ethically made cannabinoid-infused, THC-FREE, all-natural, vegan and cruelty-free products. Barker's mission is to provide premium quality products that empower you to live each day at your best. Each mindfully developed product has been used by Travis and his family on a daily basis for their own wellness purposes.

Travis Barker announces launch of Barker Wellness, and new THC-free cannabinoid-infused products.

"I started trying lots of different CBD products in my own daily routine and saw their benefits firsthand," said Travis Barker, Founder of Barker Wellness . "So I decided to create my own ideal formulas and share them with anyone looking to improve their general health. While a lot of the traditional cannabinoid companies primarily use CBD, it was important that our formulas incorporated some of the lesser-known but highly powerful cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, and CBC. The full combination of these cannabinoids, herbs and natural ingredients, makes these highly effective for targeting different needs."

Focusing on various essential pillars of mental and physical health, Barker Wellness has created an initial line of tinctures, snap packets and a pain relief cream. The diverse product range includes:

Tinctures- $65 individual and $175 for Tincture Set

individual and for Tincture Set Maintenance- (500 mg Broad Spectrum CBD + 500 mg CBG)

(500 mg Broad Spectrum CBD + 500 mg CBG)

Orange Lime flavor





Key ingredients: Cannabigerol (CBG), Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Green Tea Extract, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C



Recovery- (970 mg Broad Spectrum CBD + 30 mg CBC)

(970 mg Broad Spectrum CBD + 30 mg CBC)

Watermelon Mint flavor





Key Ingredients: Cannabichromene (CBC), Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Ashwagandha Extract, Red Reishi Mushroom Extract



Sleep- (970 mg Broad Spectrum CBD + 30 mg CBN)

(970 mg Broad Spectrum CBD + 30 mg CBN)

Blueberry Vanilla flavor





Key Ingredients: Cannabinol (CBN), Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Melatonin, Gamma Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) , Valerian Root Extract

Snap Packets- $4

Rise- (16 mg Broad Spectrum CBD + 16 mg broad spectrum CBG)

(16 mg Broad Spectrum CBD + 16 mg broad spectrum CBG)

Coffee Flavor





Key Ingredients: Cannabigerol (CBG), Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Coffee Arabica Seed Oil



Sleep- (16 mg Broad Spectrum CBD + 1 mg CBN)

(16 mg Broad Spectrum CBD + 1 mg CBN)

Blueberry Vanilla Flavor





Key Ingredients: Cannabinol (CBN), Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Melatonin, Gamma Aminobutyric Acid (GABA), Valerian Root Extract

Pain Relief Cream- $120

400 mg CBC + 300 mg CBG + 300 mg Broad Spectrum CBD



Key Ingredients: Cannabichromene (CBC), Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Bisabolol, Cucumber Fruit Extract

The tinctures each focus on a core need such as Sleep, Maintenance, and Recovery. Together, they work harmoniously to promote full mind and body wellness. Available in both Rise and Sleep options, the Snap Packets are single-use, ensuring the perfect dose while on-the-go. The Pain Relief Cream is a vegan, cannabinoid-infused pain relief cream that is specially formulated to temporarily alleviate aches and pains. As surface-level wellness matters too, the Pain Relief Cream is also stacked with deep moisturizing Bisabolol and skin-soothing antioxidant Cucumber Fruit Extract. Barker Wellness products are sold individually or can be purchased as a bundle.

Barker Wellness is available in the U.S. and sold on barkerwellness.com . Will be available in select retail stores coming soon!

Who We AreWe are a wellness company focused on empowering you to live each day at your best. Our founder's grueling schedule as one of the most in demand musicians, led him to examine every aspect of his health, uncovering cannabinoids' unique ability to nurture both the body and the mind. We strive to share those healing properties through our line of premium, THC-FREE, cannabinoid-infused products.

What We BelieveIt's our mission to help you reach your goals by providing you with the highest quality products. We place great value in being an all-natural, vegan and cruelty-free company. Whether you're a drummer, a marathon runner, a full-time parent, have a generally active lifestyle, or could simply use a hand with life's little pain points, we exist to help you show up at your best.

About Travis Barker: Travis Barker is an American musician and producer who has sold millions of records with his bands blink-182, Transplants, +44, and as a solo artist. One of the greatest drummers of all time, Barker has since established himself as one of the most sought-after producers in the industry based on his knowledge and versatility making guest appearances in music projects of numerous music genres including hip-hop, alternative rock, pop, and country. Barker's numerous solo collaborations have included Yelawolf, The Game, Lil Wayne, Tom Morello, Ludacris, RZA, Slash, Steve Aoki, the late DJ AM, Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla Sign, Prayers, Kid Ink, Fever 333, Dram, Youngblood and XXX as well as many others. Most recently he produced and played on Machine Gun Kelly's number one album Tickets To my Downfall and the Highly anticipated Trippie Redd album Neon Shark. He's also has his own label DTA which has stewarded the growth of artist JXDN. Aside from drumming and producing, he founded the clothing company/lifestyle brand Famous Stars and Straps in 1999. Companies such as DC and Zildjan cymbals have co-designed products in his name. His first memoir through Harper Collins titled Can I Say, which was a critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller. 2016 saw the return of Blink-182 with their critically acclaimed, chart-topping #1 album California coupled with their sold-out headline North American tour.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travis-barker-announces-the-launch-of-cannabinoid-based-vegan-wellness-brand-barker-wellness-co-301232656.html

SOURCE Barker Wellness