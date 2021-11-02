Travere Therapeutics To Present Abstracts At American Society Of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that the Company and its collaborators will present abstracts based on non-clinical data describing the potential for sparsentan, an investigational product candidate, to protect kidney function in models of rare glomerular diseases, including a potential anti-inflammatory role in IgA nephropathy (IgAN), at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021. Sparsentan is a Dual Endothelin Angiotensin Receptor Antagonist (DEARA) currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of IgAN and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). The company will also present data from natural history studies highlighting the challenges associated with managing IgAN and FSGS, as well as data indicating poor renal survival in children and adults living with these rare kidney disorders. In addition, an analysis of the association between achieving complete or partial remission of proteinuria and delaying the progression to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) in FSGS will be presented. ASN Kidney Week 2021 is being held virtually November 4-7, 2021.

All ePosters will be made available to ASN Kidney Week 2021 participants on November 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PT, and will be accessible on-demand through January 7, 2022.

The Dual Endothelin Angiotensin Receptor Antagonist (DEARA) Sparsentan Protects from Glomerular Hypercellularity and Associated Immune/Inflammatory Gene-Network-Activity in a Model of IgA Nephropathy (IgAN)ePoster #: PO1454Session: Glomerular Diseases: Immunology and Inflammation in IgANP, C3GP, TMA, and Nephrotic Diseases

Clinicopathological Characteristics of Adult IgA Nephropathy: A Retrospective Cohort StudyePoster #: PO1576Session: Glomerular Diseases: Clinicopathological Features and Outcomes in IgAN, Lupus Nephritis, and Vasculitis

Natural History of IgA Nephropathy: Analysis of a UK National RaDaR IgA Nephropathy CohortePoster #: PO1577Session: Glomerular Diseases: Clinicopathological Features and Outcomes in IgAN, Lupus Nephritis, and Vasculitis

An International Delphi Survey on IgA Nephropathy: Results from the DEFINE Physicians Study ePoster #: PO1641Session: Glomerular Diseases: Treatment and Outcomes

Proteinuria End Points and Association With Renal Survival in FSGS: Analysis of the UK National RaDaR Idiopathic Nephrotic Syndrome CohortePoster #: PO1530Session: Glomerular Diseases: Clinical Features and Outcomes in Nephrotic Syndromes and Complement-Mediated Diseases

Clinicopathological Characteristics of Adult Patients in the United States with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) ePoster #: PO1531Session: Glomerular Diseases: Clinical Features and Outcomes in Nephrotic Syndromes and Complement-Mediated Diseases

Clinicopathological Characteristics of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) in a Pediatric Patient PopulationPublication#: PUB261Session: ASN Kidney Week 2021 Abstract Supplement

Natural History of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS): The UK National RaDaR Idiopathic Nephrotic Syndrome CohortePoster #: PO1529Session: Glomerular Diseases: Clinical Features and Outcomes in Nephrotic Syndromes and Complement-Mediated Diseases

DEFINE Physicians: An International Delphi Survey to Identify Consensus in the Care of Patients with FSGS or Idiopathic Nephrotic Syndrome ePoster #: PO1643Session: Glomerular Diseases: Treatment and Outcomes

Humanistic Burden of Rare Kidney Diseases; Understanding the Impact of FSGS and IgAN on Patients and Caregivers: The HONUS Rationale and Study DesignePoster #: PO1479Session: Glomerular Diseases: Immunology and Inflammation in IgANP, C3GP, TMA, and Nephrotic Diseases

Sparsentan for Treatment of Pediatric Patients With Selected Proteinuric Glomerular Diseases: Design of the Phase 2 EPPIK StudyePoster #: PO1980Session: Pediatric Nephrology: AKI, Dialysis, Transplant, CKD, and Nephrotic Syndrome

Sparsentan, the Dual Endothelin Angiotensin Receptor Antagonist (DEARA), Improves Kidney Function and Life Span and Protects Against Hearing Loss in Alport Mice With Developed Renal Structural Changes Poster #: PO1299Session: Genetic Diseases of the Kidneys: Non-Cystic - I

About SparsentanSparsentan, a Dual Endothelin Angiotensin Receptor Antagonist (DEARA), is a novel investigational product candidate. Pre-clinical data have shown that blockade of both endothelin type A and angiotensin II type 1 pathways in forms of rare chronic kidney disease, reduces proteinuria, protects podocytes and prevents glomerulosclerosis and mesangial cell proliferation. Sparsentan has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of FSGS and IgAN in the U.S. and Europe.

Sparsentan is currently being evaluated in the pivotal Phase 3 DUPLEX Study for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and the pivotal Phase 3 PROTECT Study for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN). In February 2021, the Company announced that the ongoing DUPLEX Study of sparsentan in FSGS achieved its pre-specified interim FSGS partial remission of proteinuria endpoint (FPRE) with statistical significance. FPRE is a clinically meaningful endpoint defined as urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UP/C) ≤1.5 g/g and a >40 percent reduction in UP/C from baseline. After 36 weeks of treatment, 42.0 percent of patients receiving sparsentan achieved FPRE, compared to 26.0 percent of irbesartan-treated patients (p=0.0094). Preliminary results from the interim analysis suggest that at the time of the interim assessment, sparsentan had been generally well tolerated and shown a comparable safety profile to irbesartan. In August of 2021, the Company announced that the ongoing PROTECT Study in IgAN met its pre-specified interim primary efficacy endpoint with statistical significance, demonstrating a greater than threefold reduction of proteinuria from baseline after 36 weeks of treatment, compared to the active control irbesartan (p<0.0001). Preliminary results from the interim analysis suggest that at the time of the interim assessment, sparsentan had been generally well tolerated and performed consistent with the observed safety profile to date. In the Phase 2 DUET Study of sparsentan in FSGS, the combined treatment group met its primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating a greater than two-fold reduction in proteinuria compared to irbesartan, and was generally well tolerated after the eight-week, double-blind treatment period. Irbesartan is part of a class of drugs used to manage FSGS and IgAN in the absence of an approved pharmacologic treatment. If approved for both indications, sparsentan could potentially be the first medicine approved for both FSGS and IgAN.

