Travere Therapeutics Appoints Ruth Williams-Brinkley To Its Board Of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced the appointment of Ruth Williams-Brinkley to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Williams-Brinkley brings to Travere more than 35 years of executive leadership in care delivery and health plan operations.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Ruth to Travere," said Gary Lyons, chairman of the Travere Therapeutics Board of Directors. "She is a distinguished leader with extensive experience in the delivery of care and is an actively engaged and admired community leader. As we look to future potential commercial launches from our pipeline, Ruth's insights will be instrumental in achieving our goal of enabling broad access to our innovative therapies."

Ms. Williams-Brinkley added: "This is an exciting time to join the board of Travere as the organization advances towards delivering new treatment options for people living with rare kidney conditions, many of whom have been significantly underserved for decades. I am proud to be joining a company that cares deeply about the patients and caregivers it serves, and is a champion for diversity, health equity and inclusion in the rare disease community."

Ms. Williams-Brinkley has served as President of the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan for the Mid-Atlantic States since 2020, overseeing all of Kaiser Permanente's care delivery and health plan operations in Washington, D.C., and suburban Maryland, Baltimore, and Northern Virginia. Kaiser Permanente's Mid-Atlantic States region operates 34 medical offices and has 789,030 members. She joined Kaiser Permanente in 2017 as President of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals of the Northwest, in Portland, Oregon. Prior to her roles at Kaiser Permanente, Ms. Williams-Brinkley served as CEO of KentuckyOne Health, Kentucky's largest integrated health system. KentuckyOne was a division of CommonSpirit Health, one of the nation's largest nonprofit health systems. Before joining KentuckyOne Health, Ms. Williams-Brinkley served as president and CEO of Carondelet Health Network in Tucson, Arizona, and as president and CEO of Memorial Healthcare System in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Ms. Williams-Brinkley has repeatedly appeared on Modern Healthcare's "Top 25 Women in Healthcare" and "Top 25 Minority Executives in Healthcare" lists, and she was named by Modern Healthcare as one of "2020's 100 Most Influential People". In addition, Ms. Williams-Brinkley has been named one of Becker's Hospital Review's "Most Admired CEOs". Ms. Williams-Brinkley serves on the not-for-profit Boards of DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois and the Clinical Center Research Hospital Board of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Washington, D.C., as well as on the Board of Directors of University of Phoenix. She holds a bachelor's degree and a master's of science degree in nursing from DePaul University, and she has an honorary doctoral degree from Spaulding University, Louisville, Ky. Ms. Williams-Brinkley is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

