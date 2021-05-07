Travelzoo Appoints William Brown As General Manager, Canada

NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (TZOO) - Get Report, a global Internet media company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, today announced the appointment of William Brown as General Manager, Canada. Mr. Brown, who joined Travelzoo in 2009, was internally developed and promoted into this leadership position.

Mr. Brown started at Travelzoo as Associate Producer in the Las Vegas office. In 2011, he transferred to the Chicago office. In 2014, he transferred to Travelzoo's Toronto office. He worked across several functions and rose through the ranks. In 2015, he became Head of Production, Canada. He participated in Travelzoo's global mentorship program which is designed to open doors, iron out mistakes, create challenges, and create opportunities to demonstrate aptitude.

"I am excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to manage our Canadian business. My goal is to achieve substantial further growth for Travelzoo. We have the right team and strong brand reputation necessary to do so."

Sonja Haas, Travelzoo's Global Head of Human Resources, said: "William's appointment as General Manager, Canada, shows the significance of our program of developing in-house talent into successful business leaders. On-the-job development of people creates job satisfaction, loyalty and trust."

